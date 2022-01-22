Horizon Forbidden West narrative director talks about the game's ending

Horizon Forbidden West will be the first major exclusive for Sony this year and is a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. One of the big questions has been about the ending itself. Will there be multiple endings? In an interview with the Italian website, Everyeye, Narrative Director Benjamin McCaw spoke about this.

While Horizon Forbidden West will bring many new features to Aloy’s upcoming game, it will not bring multiple endings. Unfortunately, there is only one ending, but McCaw gave some hope about how the actual finish will go down.

While there’s only one end, being able to manipulate some of the nuances of it should be fun to experience.

There is one ending for Horizon Forbidden West, but players can change aspects

Horizon Forbidden West has fans of the franchise excited about what the future holds. Aloy and her allies have a long trek ahead of them, and Benjamin McCaw has confirmed that there will be just one ending.

“Let's be clear: Horizon Forbidden West will have a single ending, very strong and impactful, but some nuances may change depending on the characters you have given space and attention to. In addition, on a couple of occasions, there will be very strong moral choices, which will have extremely powerful consequences.”

However, the time players spend with certain cast members could have a slight effect on the stories’ progress. The Narrative Director clarifies that it will not be a significant change to the plot, but it can happen.

It is also said that there will be some preeminent moral choices that have to be made, and with them come serious consequences. This could genuinely add some impact and uniqueness to a player’s story ending if these decisions impact the overall conclusion of the game.

It sounds like the players will have some agency and some ability to affect the small nuances of the overall ending. That will make the end of the game far more interesting this way. Players have a clear idea of what could happen and can change it based on the choices made or the supporting cast they associate with. That’s fascinating.

Players want to know that the choices they make matter. That’s what frustrated many about the Mass Effect 3 endings. There is hope that the changes will be noticeable and that it’s an impactful ending worthy of Aloy’s upcoming adventure.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar