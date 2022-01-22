Every confirmed character coming in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy's story as she faces new threats in unknown territory.

A mysterious plague is killing everyone and Aloy must travel to the Forbidden West to uncover its origins and put an end to it. This takes her on a much more vast journey than Zero Dawn.

She will encounter familiar faces and come up against new threats. While some of the game will remain a mystery until it is released, many characters have been confirmed for this new Horizon title.

All confirmed characters in Horizon Forbidden West so far

So far, twelve characters have been confirmed to appear in Horizon Forbidden West. Half of those are characters returning from Aloy's first outing in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Of course, there will be some surprises when Forbidden West arrives, but the main focus will be on the following twelve:

Aloy

Erend

Petra Forgewoman

Sylens

Talanah Khane Padish

Varl

Alva

Hekarro

Kotallo

Regalla

Tilda

Zo

The latest entry in the Horizon series will provide plenty of allies and foes for Aloy to interact with across the post-apocalyptic United States, with the game taking place in areas formerly known as California, Utah, and Nevada.

PlayStation @PlayStation



New trailer showcases her companions: Aloy faces off against Regalla, her rebels, and dangerous machines in Horizon Forbidden West.New trailer showcases her companions: play.st/3AaAEpW Aloy faces off against Regalla, her rebels, and dangerous machines in Horizon Forbidden West.New trailer showcases her companions: play.st/3AaAEpW https://t.co/ljQDvkDlS5

Aloy returns as the main protagonist, with Erend and Varl back to assist her during her travels. This time, Sylens is more than likely to play a reserved role while pulling the strings as a villain.

In terms of new characters, the Tenakth tribe will serve an important cause. Hekarro is the chief, while Regalla has taken members of the tribe and formed her own rebel faction to rival them.

PlayStation @PlayStation Join Ashly Burch (Aloy), Carrie-Anne Moss (Tilda), Lance Reddick (Sylens), and others as returning cast and new faces discuss their Horizon Forbidden West roles: play.st/359K09Z Join Ashly Burch (Aloy), Carrie-Anne Moss (Tilda), Lance Reddick (Sylens), and others as returning cast and new faces discuss their Horizon Forbidden West roles: play.st/359K09Z https://t.co/9zSWJc5C2D

Then there is the big reveal of Tilda, played by the Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss. Not much is known regarding the character other than she is complicated and mysterious with a link to the distant past.

Horizon Forbidden West is shaping up to be one of the best games of 2022. It has a roster of characters that players will connect with, feel for, and love to hate.

