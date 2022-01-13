Where does Horizon Forbidden West take place in America?

As its name suggests, Horizon Forbidden West pushes Aloy out of Utah and into the west. It promises to expand on the scope and damage of what the machines did to human civilization.

After all, the machines attacked America on a global scale. Aloy will have to contend with new machines and tribes and deal with a new life-threatening disease. And the answers are pointing towards the west.

Horizon Forbidden West enters San Francisco and more

Six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy witnesses signs of an impending threat to life. A red blight is choking out nearby life and causing strange weather patterns. Aloy sets out into the west for answers.

Guerrilla Games released a vague entry to the PlayStation Blog, sharing a small synopsis for Horizon Forbidden West:

“Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats.”

That means Aloy left Utah, crossed Nevada, and came to the Pacific Coast, specifically in California. Many landmarks seen in official gameplay and trailers show the Golden Gate Bridge, Palace of Fine Arts, Ferry Building, Transamerica Pyramid, and even City Hall.

The reveal trailer also showcased a seemingly endless desert. Few deserts are that large, like the Mojave Desert located in Nevada, which just so happens to be next to California. And the swampy areas in the same trailer could hint at Oregon.

When is the Horizon Forbidden West releasing?

Guerrilla @Guerrilla



store.playstation.com/concept/100008… #HorizonForbiddenWest Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 18 February 2022! Pre-orders will begin next week, on 2 September. Are you ready to continue Aloy's journey? Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 18 February 2022! Pre-orders will begin next week, on 2 September. Are you ready to continue Aloy's journey?store.playstation.com/concept/100008… #HorizonForbiddenWest https://t.co/bRP3kToGji

While originally set to be released in 2021, Guerilla Games deemed it fit to move the release date to February 18, 2022. The global pandemic has put a damper on development. With more time to spare, schedule adjustments can be made, and more time can be devoted to polish.

The game will be a PlayStation exclusive. It is set to be released on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, that means PC and Xbox owners will have to consider adding either console to their collection.

Also Read Article Continues below

Guerilla Games currently has no known plans to release their latest title to PC or Xbox.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha