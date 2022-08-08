10 best action-adventure games worth replaying in August 2022

Action-adventure games, as the name suggests, combine elements of the action genre with many aspects of adventure games. Despite more action-adventure games taking an open-world approach, there are still some titles that are set either in a linear world or in instanced open areas.

With an overarching plot, several side characters, and thought-out character arcs, action-adventure games are some of the most popular titles amongst gamers.

In the last two decades, there have been numerous action-adventure games. As players get into August 2022, replaying some of these older games can keep them occupied while they wait for new releases. Here are 10 of the best action-adventure games worth replaying this month.

10 action-adventure games players can try out once more this August

1) Tomb Raider (2013)

The Tomb Raider series was in desperate need of a resurgence at one point, It was eventually rescued by a complete reboot in 2013. Developed by Crystal Dynamics, the new action-adventure game, titled Tomb Raider, was an origin story of Lara Croft and assayed a younger version of the protagonist.

The game sees Lara trapped on the island of Yamatai along other shipwreck survivors. There, she needs to adapt to her environment and make some hard decisions as she has to save her friends from the island's native cult. Combining survival mechanics with action-adventure gameplay, the game was an instant hit.

Taking a third-person perspective, the game allows for the use of bows and arrows along with different types of guns. Environmental puzzles and problem-solving play a large role in this title. As part of the main campaign, Lara has to partake in some occasional tomb raiding.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

One of the best titles in Rockstar Games’ catalogue, Red Dead Redemption 2 is quite simply a masterpiece. Released in November 2018, the game contains a well-written narrative that covers six chapters as well as a prologue and an epilogue, which keeps players invested from start to finish.

Players take on the role of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw who is part of the Van der Linde gang. As the new age catches up to the old-timers during the turn of the century in the late 1800s, they must find a new place at a time when the world is doing away with relics of the past.

The gameplay takes a third-person perspective with immersive gunplay and game mechanics that emulate real life. The dedication to realism in the action-adventure game was critically praised, not to mention its story, interesting characters, and lifelike open world.

3) Control

Remedy Entertainment's action-adventure title, Control, provided a rather unique experience in both story and gameplay. Over time, the game has seen a few updates and two full DLCs with new short campaigns, one of which even connects to Alan Wake.

The game begins with protagonist Jesse Faden entering the Oldest House in New York, which is the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC). Once inside, Jesse soon gets embroiled in a much larger plot involving interdimensional entities, alternate planes of realities, and a mystery that surrounds her and her missing younger brother.

The gameplay is in the form of a third-person perspective that sees players use a pistol-like weapon in conjunction with supernatural powers. With powers like telekinesis, levitation, and mind control, this action-adventure game is a fun experience for players that enjoy intense combat.

4) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Before the Assassin’s Creed games jumped into the RPG genre, it was a stealth action-adventure game series. With some of the best parkour movements in any game series, Assassin’s Creed takes place in many historical settings.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’s historical setting is the furthest along in time as it is set in Victorian London during the end of the Industrial Revolution. The story revolves around twins Jacob and Evie Frye, the last remaining members of the Assassin’s Guild. After finding the city under the rule of the Templar, the two must find a way to restore balance and continue the Creed’s mission.

Players can play as either of the two twins while in free-roam mode. 19th century London is recreated beautifully in the game and players can explore several iconic sites such as the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, and Trafalgar Square.

5) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment pleased many Star Wars fans in 2019 with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. After a long wait, players were finally treated to a single-player focused Star Wars game that included some great uses of the Force as well as a brand new take on Lightsaber combat.

As an action-adventure game, it had a very Metroidvania design for its open areas, which could be backtracked to and unlocked after gaining new gadgets and abilities. Played from a third-person perspective, the game is very reminiscent of soullike titles, especially with its combat and resting points.

The story revolved around Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan on the run from the Empire after Order 66. After an encounter with the Empire’s Inquisitors, Cal is forced to escape and is rescued by a group of people who are looking to restore the Jedi Order. Cal must come to terms with his past, his separation from the Force, and his relectance to take on the role of Jedi once more.

6) Resident Evil 4

Possibly the most popular game in the series, Resident Evil 4 was originally released on January 11, 2005. It was the first time this survival horror series had stepped into the action-adventure game genre. Switching from fixed camera angles to a third-person perspective, RE4 had the best balance between action and horror among all the games in the series.

The events of the game take place six years after Resident Evil 2 and follow Leon Kennedy as he heads out to a secluded European village. Sent there by the President of the United States, Leon must find and locate Ashley Graham. He must also get to the bottom of the mystery as to why most of the villagers have become infected with a parasite.

With a more action-oriented experience, players will need to manage weapons and ammunition to successfully keep infected villagers off their backs as they make their way to the mysterious castle. Resident Evil 4 is getting a remake set to release in 2023.

7) GTA 5

The new GTA game is yet to release. Thus, players looking for a fun experience in the modern day can play GTA V once more. Even nine years after its release, the action-adventure game is still popular and has seen several updates, especially the forever enjoyable GTA Online.

The single-player campaign sees a narrative centered around three playable characters whose lives intersect with each other at the beginning of the story. With shared motivations, a desire to rise above their station, and a propensity for chaos, the three protagonists decide to work together to accomplish their goals.

The game balances a dramatic story with some of the best gameplay GTA has seen in years, making it one of the best action-adventure games out there. Rockstar Games has proved on more than one occasion that they can create great AAA games that constantly break new ground and give the players a unique experience.

8) Marvel’s Spider-Man

With Marvel’s Spider-Man coming to PCs this August, PlayStation users can pick up this action-adventure game once more. As one of the best superhero games of all time, it offers an original yet authentic take on Spider-Man.

Set inside its own self-contained universe, Marvel’s Spider-Man takes place eight years after Peter Parker gets infected. The game sees Spider-Man take on a new threat emerging in Manhattan.

The action-adventure game contains some of the best traversal mechanics in an open-world title, with web-swinging being the highlight. Combat is fun and intricate, requiring a bit of getting used to before players are able to fully embody the abilities of Spider-Man in battle.

9) Batman: Arkham Knight

Speaking of superhero games, another great contender is Batman: Arkham Knight. This was Rocksteady’s final game in their Arkham Trilogy and effectively closed off Batman’s story in their universe. Released in 2015, this is still an exceedingly enjoyable title that PC players can get into before switching to Spider-Man when it launches on August 12.

Set in modern-day Gotham City, the game’s plot centers around the villain Scarecrow, who plans to release his fear toxin in the city on Halloween night. Batman must work together with the GCPD to foil his nefarious scheme, as Scarecrow brings in a private militia to seize control of the city.

For this action-adventure title retains most of the core qualities from the previous games while improving them with small changes. Batman is faster and more agile, the combat system is smooth and dynamic, and players can utilize the Batmobile in the open world as a mode of travel as well as for attack.

10) God of War (2018)

With a sequel on the horizon, this is a great time to replay the events of God of War. Santa Monica Studios softly rebooted the series with the 2018 game, keeping Kratos’ murderous ways in the past by taking the warrior to northern Nordic lands. Having settled down with a new family, the protagonist mourns the passing of his wife at the beginning of the game.

As is the norm in Kratos’ life, he cannot go on too long without attracting some kind of godly attention. This eventually happens when a mysterious man shows up at his house and challenges him to a fight. From here begins an epic journey, with Kratos and Atreus trying to stay under the radar as they try to reach the tallest peak in the realms to scatter the ashes of their loved one.

Switching from hack and slash to action-adventure, this soft reboot changed things up with an over-the-shoulder camera. Combat is much more intricate, with various aspects of it being introduced gradually to the player. Kratos is armed with a new weapon, the Leviathan axe. However, players can gain access to a more familiar weapon halfway down the story.

