How to complete Across The Realms Favor in God of War Ragnarok: Walkthrough guide, rewards, and more explained

God of War Ragnarok from Santa Monica Studio is the widely anticipated sequel to the 2018 entry in Sony's acclaimed action franchise. Bigger and bolder than ever before, this latest installment features plenty of interesting content for players to wade through as they explore the game's various realms based on Norse mythology. One particular side quest or Favor, as they are known in-game, sees Kratos and his son Atreus traveling across the map to locate ingredients for a recipe.

Aptly titled "Across The Realm", this Favor is more of a checklist, but offers a neat reward at the end for the player's effort. This guide explains where to find each ingredient and how to get to them in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok's Across The Realms Favor is a hunt for delectable pleasure

The following rewards will be granted to players at the end of this Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

Rewards:

Kratos: 1000 XP

Atreus: 350 XP

30 Whispering Slabs

Meal of Comfort (provides +5 to all stats)

To start off this quest, players will have to head to Midgard. The Favor starts after picking up a recipe book at the Eternal Campfire. This campfire is located on the east side of the map, near King's Grave and north of the Raider Hideout. This location features a unique rainbow-colored flame and the recipe book can be found lying on the ground near the fire.

You simply have to pick up the recipe book to begin the quest. This Favor will see players tracking down the four ingredients required to make a special meal. They are as follows:

Nordic Gourd (found in Midgard)

Prongfruit (located in Svartalfheim)

Elven Cap (available in Alfheim)

Bantam Melon (found in Vanaheim)

Nordic Gourd

The first piece is very close to the quest's starting location (Screenshot via PowerPyx/YouTube)

Finding this first ingredient is fairly easy in God of War Ragnarok. Simply head back in the opposite direction of the Eternal Campfire in Midgard until you encounter a cliff wall with a yellow heart painted on it.

In front of this graffiti, the Nordic Gourd can be found in the snow. If you move close to it, you will receive a prompt to pick it up.

Prongfruit

Enter The Forge for the second ingredient (Screenshot via PowerPyx/YouTube)

The second ingredient takes players to God of War Ragnarok's Svartalfheim, where the Prongfruit can be found in The Forge area. To find it, head past the wooden bridges into the rocky area until you see another heart graffiti located after a small ledge with white artwork, but in a green color this time. Take a right from there and Kratos will emerge onto an open area, where the fruit can be found lying on the ground.

Additionally, there's also a chest here that players will likely have opened before on a previous visit, but the Prongfruit will not be available for pickup until later on. It should be noted that players must have previously completed the Forging Destiny mission to return to this area for this Favor.

Elven Cap

This one hides amidst the sandy dunes (Screenshot via PowerPyx/YouTube)

Located in The Forbidden Sands of Alfheim, players might first want to beat the Song of the Sands Favor in The Burrows, so that the sandstorm is weak. With that done, players can head to the south-west area of the burrows to find the Elven Cap.

A red heart signifies the ingredient's location and players will need to get past the toppled pillar to find it on the right side in the area within.

Bantam Melon

The Mystic Gates are useful to travel around in God of War Ragnarok's realms (Screenshot via PowerPyx/YouTube)

The final ingredient can be found in The Sinkholes area of Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok. Once again, players will need to fulfill certain requirements before gaining access to this ingredient:

Complete Creature of Prophecy (main quest)

Complete Scent of Survival (Favor)

Finally, complete Return of the River (Favor) in The Jungle area. This floods the rivers, granting access to more regions of the map.

After this, players can start using the Mystic Gateway at the Sinkholes Entrance. You will have to look left and grapple up. Go down the corridor and, once you're out in the open area, take a left and head down that path. Jump across the gap in front of you to encounter another heart drawing on the wall, with the required ingredient located just up ahead.

Once all the ingredients are found, head back to the campfire in Midgard and interact with the cooking pot near the fire. This is followed by a brief exposition by Mimir that rewards the player with XP and the "Meal of Comfort". This wraps up the Across The Realms Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

