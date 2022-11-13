God of War Ragnarok: How to travel to Vanaheim

God of War Ragnarok gives players their first-ever look at Vanaheim, the beautiful realm that plays host to the Vanir gods. It consists of lush forests, rivers, as well as various types of flora and fauna.

Every player is sure to be excited to travel to Vanaheim, as it is one of the three realms that were not accessible in 2018's God of War. Freya was heard talking about it in the previous game as well. However, restrictions placed by the All-Father deterred players and Freya herself from entering the region.

Thankfully, God of War Ragnarok gives players the opportunity to travel to all nine realms, which means Vanaheim is open to exploration, side quests, and much more. However, reaching it is not as straightforward as one might think.

Let's take a look at how Kratos can visit Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Disclaimer: This article contains major story spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

How Kratos' journey to Vanaheim plays out in God of War Ragnarok

To visit Vanaheim, Kratos will have to find Freya, who is the one who will take him to the realm. The following objectives will help players determine what path they need to take in order to reach Vanaheim:

Return to Sindri's house during Groa's Secret quest using the mystic gateway in Alfheim. This will complete it.

Speak to Ratatoskr.

Go inside Sindri's house.

Visit the shop if you want, then sit down at the dinner table with everyone.

Watch the cutscene that follows.

Follow Atreus into Jotunheim and meet Angrboda to trigger The Lost Sanctuary quest.

At the end of The Lost Sanctuary, fight the Valkyrie Vanadis.

Observe the cutscene that follows, and the travel to Vanaheim will then be unlocked.

The story behind the path to Vanaheim

God of War Ragnarok players will notice that their journey to Vanaheim is purely impromptu, unlike the visits to Svartalfheim and Alfheim. However, to understand how the titular characters end up in the land of the Vanir, they must know how the story plays out until the aforementioned point.

Two Midgard days before the journey to Vanaheim, Atreus accidentally makes his way to Ironwood, a safe haven for Jotnar situated inside Jotunheim. There, he befriends a fellow jotunn named Angrboda, who becomes his traveling companion and guide within Ironwood.

After the events of this section, Atreus decides to return home using the same method that transported him to Ironwood in the first place. Instead of going back to Sindri’s house inside the Realm between Realms, the young jotunn accidentally ends up at his family house in Midgard.

Midgard, now a snowy wasteland overrun by the effects of Fimbulwinter and the consequences of Helheim overflowing, is a dangerous place for any living entity to be. After battling the Helwalkers outside his house, he begins to make his way to Sindri’s house.

However, before he can enter the Mystical Gateway in his backyard, Kratos walks out of it. He then demands the truth about Atreus’ absence and berates him for disappearing for two days (time in Jotunheim travels faster than in Midgard).

However, as more Hel-walkers arrive at their location, the two are forced to pause their conversation. As the small band of Hel’s forces is swiftly defeated by the duo, they’re ambushed by a valkyrie named Vanadis, who instantly attacks Kratos and initiates a draining fight.

As the two drain the valkyrie’s health bar, Kratos notices her sword and realizes that it is none other than Freya.

As he threatens a compromised Kratos, Atreus loses control of his emotions and gives in to anger, which makes him turn into Bjorn the Bear again. As he lunges towards a surprised Freya, Kratos breaks free and subdues Atreus. He implores that Freya isn’t the enemy and that he, Atreus, is not in control of his emotions.

As the situation calms down in God of War Ragnarok, a conflicted Freya lays her arms down and decides that Kratos is of more use to her alive than dead. Atreus is sent to Sindri’s place, while Brok stays behind to help.

Freya then reveals her intention: she means to break free of the bond that ties her to Midgard by destroying its source, which lies in her home realm of Vanaheim. Brok opens the nearby Mystical Gateway, and the three of them then travel to Vanaheim.

