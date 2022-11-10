God of War Ragnarok - Where to find all Draugr Holes

God of War Ragnarok has a lot of interesting content for those who wish to seek out and complete every single challenge that the game has to offer. From fighting tough minibosses in the form of Berserker Souls, to hunting down Draugr, Sony Santa Monica Studio's latest offering has it all.

Released on November 9, this game has already amassed quite a number of fans globally. With over 40 hours of gameplay, God of War Ragnarok has a little bit of something for all players, from the casual ones to the completionists.

Draugr Pits, or Draugr Holes, are specific side quests in the game that players can seek out and complete. Here's a quick list of all Draugr Pits that one can find in God of War Ragnarok.

All Draugr Hole locations in God of War Ragnarok

There are a total of six Draugr Holes in God of War Ragnarok. While all of them can be discovered by exploring the map, most are locked behind story progression. In case players can't find a particular Draugr Hole from the list below, they should focus on progressing through the storyline before trying to look for these side quests.

The six different Draugr Hole are located in the different realms in the game. These are as follows:

1) Svartalfheim

There are two Draugr Holes in Svartalfheim. The first one is close to the Watchtower in the Bay of Bounty area. This is the very first pit that players will come across in the game. Exploration-wise, this is available from the very beginning. The ones after this require a certain amount of story progression.

The second Draugr Hole in this area is located in The Applecore. Players will be able to locate this while helping Tyr escape from prison. Instead of breaking him out from the cell, they need to turn left and hug the wall whilst moving towards the end of the corridor. The pit should be in a room towards the right of the corridor.

2) Alfheim

There's just one Draugr Hole in Alfheim, and can be accessed after players have explored the Tower of Light with Tyr. Once they've explored the Tower, they will be able to access an area known as The Barrens. There should be a side quest here which is known as the Secret of the Sands.

Once players have completed this quest, the southwest part of the map will open up. The third Draugr Hole can be found there, on top of a cliff.

3) Vanaheim

Vanaheim has two Draugr Holes for players to find. The first can be found towards the left of the Abandoned Village, slightly away from the huts. This area can be accessed while trying to free Freya from her curse.

The second Draugr Hole in this area is probably the last one that players will come across in the game. It is located in The Plains and can be accessed only after they have completed the Scent of Survival and Return of the River quests.

With these two quests out of the way, they will be able to take a boat to the middle of the river, where they will be able to access the Draugr Hole in this area in God of War Ragnarok.

4) Midgard

Like Alfheim, there's just one Draugr Hole in the area. Players can find it under a cliff that is towards the northeast of Tyr's Temple. However, Midgard will be locked out until they visit Vanaheim for the first time in God of War Ragnarok.

Completing these six Draugr Holes will help them complete the Born from Fire favor in the game, which is one of the major requirements for those who are gunning for the Platinum Trophy in God of War Ragnarok.

