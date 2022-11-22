God of War Ragnarok guide: How to complete The Burning Skies favor

God of War Ragnarok's side quests are easily some of the game's best aspects. They include a variety of fun and exciting narrative-driven challenges to undertake anytime during the game's main story progression. The side-quests in God of War Ragnarok give players plenty to do during and even after completing the main storyline.

While most side quests are unlocked naturally as players progress through the story and explore new realms, some questlines are only available after finishing the main story. Quests like "A Viking Funeral" and "Fit for a King" can only be unlocked after completing the game's epilogue.

There are also some side-quests that are unlocked exclusively after finishing certain story segments, which open up new areas to explore in certain realms. These optional areas are not highlighted on the map until players go out of their way to explore them, and thus most players might end up missing these really fascinating optional areas and the side-quests associated with them.

The "Burning Skies" favor is one such side-quest that unlocks in the optional exploration zone - The Crater in Vanaheim. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to get to the quest's location and complete it in God of War Ragnarok.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Complete walkthrough for The Burning Skies favor in God of War Ragnarok

The Burning Skies favor in God of War Ragnarok starts automatically after encountering the dragon found in The Sinkholes in Vanaheim. Players will get to the area while exploring the depths of The Crater region in Vanaheim. The quest requires players to find the dragon's lair and defeat the drake called the Ash Tyrant.

Here are the requirements for the Burning Skies quest:

Find a way to the dragon’s lair

Defeat the Ash Tyrant

Rewards for completion:

3000 Kratos XP

750 Atreus/ Freya XP

Dragon Claw

When players first enter the sinkholes, they will need to get the water flowing through the ravine in order to explore the depths of the area and proceed through the Burning Skies quest. This can be done by completing the "Return of the River" favor. Once players get the water flowing through the area, they can take the boat from near the Sinkholes Mystic Gates and proceed to complete the Burning Skies questline.

Players need to row to the nearby Celestial Alter and open the gate adjacent to it in order to progress. Once players make their way to the platform where the Dragon was first seen, they will need to defeat a horde of Draugrs and destroy the pillars that the Ash Tyrnat perches on before engaging with the Drake.

Getting to the Dragon's lair is fairly easy since it only requires players to complete the Return of the River quest and make their way to the boss fight arena. The real challenge comes from the boss fight against the Ash Tyrant, who is easily one of the most challenging Drakes in the game.

Defeating the Ash Tyrant in God of War Ragnarok

Much like other Drakes in God of War Ragnarok, Ash Tyrant is very weak against stun and elemental attacks, thus players should focus on increasing their runic attack potency before engaging with the boss. Some of the best runic attacks players can use against the Ash Tyrant are as follows:

Leviathan Axe

Njord's Tempest

Ivaldi's Anvil

Breath of Thamur

Winter's Bite

Fog of Fimbulwinter

Blades of Chaos

Cyclone of Chaos

Rampage of the Furies

Flames of Anguish

Nemean Crush

Meteoric Slam

Tame the Beast

Draupnir Spear

Mountain Splitter

Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers

Vindsvalr's Windstorm

Honour the Fallen

Artillery of the Ancients

These runic attacks deal a lot of stun damage along with a good amount of elemental damage that can help players slice through the Drake's massive health pool. As for the best armor set that players can use against the boss, they cannot go wrong with the Steinbjorn set, upgraded to at least level 7, the Guiding Light set, or the Surtr's Scorched set.

At certain intervals during the fight, the Dragon will fly off and land on the nearby pillars. When the Drake flies off, players should immediately switch to the Draupnir Spear and break the pillars the Ash Tyrant is perching on by throwing a spear projectile toward the pillar's cracked region and detonating it.

Apart from flying off, the Dragon has a fire-breath attack that can inflict burn status and deal a lot of damage if players fail to dodge at the right time. Besides the usual stomps and fire attacks, Ash Tyrant can be a fairly easy fight to manage if players keep their defenses in check. The fight against the Drakes in God of War Ragnarok can be drawn out, but it is satisfying once players get their timings down.

