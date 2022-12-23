Top 5 assault rifles to use in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch is now available and introduces some new game updates. The title received significant tweaks and enhancements due to the mid-season update. Aside from adding a new gun to the existing roster, it also changed the weapon statistics. These changes are significant and have the potential to alter the current meta.

In Warzone 2, players must equip with powerful weapons to repel opposing attacks. As a result, they should know about the weapons that will give them an advantage on the battlefield. The following article will explore the assault class in depth and lists the top five assault rifles available in the game.

Best assault rifles to use in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

In Warzone 2, the Assault Rifle class is intended to add versatility to a player's loadout. Assault Rifles are designed to have balanced numbers across all metrics and are often successful in mid-range engagements. However, most of the weapons in the class are well-calibrated and dominate the current meta.

Leveling up a user's favorite Assault Rifle/s is worthwhile because they are effective in practically all circumstances. It takes a long time to grind out a weapon to its total capacity, so players must carefully choose which assault rifle suits their playstyle perfectly.

Below are the best assault rifles in Warzone 2 Season 1

1) TAQ 56

The TAQ-56 is one of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded's best assault rifles. It boasts a low recoil and high mobility and damage, making it a lethal weapon. It has a high fire rate and combat flexibility. It is a full-auto rifle chambered in 5.56x45mm. It is best used in mid-range fights with precise gun control and a high fire rate.

To fully utilize the capabilities of the weapon, use the recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

Optic: VLK 4.0x Optic

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

2) Kastov 762

Few weapons have the power of the Kastov 762, although it is suited for highly competent players who can handle the gun's recoil.

The gun is Chambered with a large caliber of 7.62x39 rounds, and with a lot of practice and experience, players can quickly destroy their opponents at long range.

Use the suggested loadout to make the most of the weapon's potential:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Magazine: 40-Round Mag

3) STB 556

The STB 556 is one of several assault rifles that may serve as an excellent primary weapon since it delivers a powerful enough impact to take down numerous foes.

The gun has vital base stats but falls short on increased damage range and desired ammunition capacity. The STB boasts one of the most significant ADS timings and sprint-out times in the AR class, making it a superb close-range alternative. However, it is limited to 45 rounds and struggles to challenge anyone at long range.

However, the right attachments can enable gamers to enhance weapon effectiveness while retaining a manageable recoil kick.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Magazine: 42-Round Mag

4) Lachmann-556

The Lachmann-556 is a potent weapon, with one of the quickest light-armored TTKs (Time to kill) in the Assault Rifle class. At the medium-long range, the gun excels due to improved recoil control, accuracy, handling, and a broader damage spectrum.

Furthermore, the weapon is effective as ground loot. With great accuracy and best-in-class range, it can attack enemies from a distance if users can position themselves well and overlook a good portion of Al Mazrah.

To maximize the weapon's capabilities, use the loadout shown below.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

5) Kastov-74u

The Kastov-74U is undoubtedly one of the better choices in the current Warzone 2 meta. It is a versatile assault rifle that is excellent at medium and close ranges.

It fires quickly, strikes severely, and may rip adversaries apart before they can respond. It is a rather devastating weapon when used at close range. It has a relatively strong recoil, making it difficult to operate for beginners. Players should engage in close-quarter fights while trying to acquire attachments and refine their setup.

The following loadout is advised to optimize the weapon's potential.

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Season 1 Reloaded for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

