It's been less than a week since the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which marks the "new era" of the franchise, according to Activision. The game has significantly spiced up the franchise's formula, opting for a more tactical and slow-placed approach.

The TAQ-56 is one of the assault rifles in Modern Warfare, and it used to be called the FN-SCAR 17 in the previous Infinity Ward game. It is one of the most versatile weapons because of its high damage, low recoil, and high mobility. The gun can be used at both long and short range, although it may get overpowered against some SMGs in close encounters. However, the right combination of attachments can make it the perfect weapon in most circumstances.

Best attachments for the TAQ-56 and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the fully automatic Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, players need to be at Rank 19. The TAQ-56 is the first weapon in the Tactique Verte Platform, making it less taxing to level up. It is one of the few weapons that does not require the player to level up other weapons to unlock. However, players will need to level up the TAQ-56 to unlock a couple of other weapons in the game.

The maximum level of the gun is 20, which players will need to reach to unlock some of the better attachments. To unlock all of the gun's attachments, players will also have to level up other weapons, such as the TAQ-V and TAQ-M.

Tommey @Tommey TAQ-56. Hands down the best one I've used yet. TAQ-56. Hands down the best one I've used yet. https://t.co/LZO9yitvmE

The attachments required to unleash the TAQ-56's potential in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Receiver: TAQ-56

TAQ-56 Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Underbarrel: Demo IMP-44 Grip

Demo IMP-44 Grip Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Stock: TV Cardinal

These attachments aim to make the TAQ-56 more viable in long-range fights in Modern Warfare 2 by increasing its bullet velocity, damage range, and accuracy. The attachments will also increase the base mobility of the weapon slightly, allowing the player to move faster without sacrificing on other stats.

The Echoless-80 muzzle provides players with a range of benefits. It suppresses sound, increases bullet velocity and damage range, and smoothens recoil. However, this comes at the cost of a decreased ADS speed. The TV Cardinal stock compensates for the downsides of the previous attachment by increasing sprint speed and walking speed while aiming down sights.

The TAQ-56 with a Platinum camo (Image via Activision)

The 14.5" Tundra Pro Barrel increases the damage range and bullet velocity. It also increases hip fire accuracy, which is necessary if players find themselves in close-range firefights. The Demo IMP-44 Grip stabilizes the gun's idle aim and further increases hip fire accuracy as well as recoil stabilization. Lastly, the FSS Combat rear grip helps players control the gun's recoil and is also the first attachment in the Rear Grip section, making it easy to unlock.

If players prefer to have an Optic attached to the weapon, the rear grip is the best part to replace since they won't lose out on much if they do so. However, the TAQ-56 has one of the clearest iron sights in Modern Warfare 2 that lets players track enemies easily without getting their view blocked.

