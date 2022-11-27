Best meta loadout for STB 556 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

The STB 556 was one of the most versatile weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 before the arrival of Season 1. In the latest update, the Assault Rifle was nerfed regarding its close-quarter combat capabilities, thus removing points from its versatility factor. Despite this, the STB 556 remains a solid option for players with an aggressive playstyle.

Prior to Season 1, STB 556 was the weapon of choice for players. Being the Assault Rifle version of the AUG, the rifle can shred through enemies within seconds. It has incredible mobility statistics and a fast fire rate, making it the go-to gun for aggressive plays. Although the recent nerf has impacted the weapon's effectiveness at close range, it is one of the best Assault Rifles in the game.

Unlocking the STB 556 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

The STB 556 is a late unlock in the game, and players will have to grind through many matches to acquire it. The gun is unlocked at a profile rank of Level 41. This will require patience and consistent effort to collect enough experience points.

It is recommended to play game modes such as Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, or other objective-based modes where raking up experience points is more accessible. This will make the journey of unlocking the weapon less time-consuming.

Once obtained, playing a few matches with the rifle is suggested to level it up, as this will unlock the numerous attachments mentioned in this guide.

Best attachments to use on the STB 556 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

The attachments suggested in this guide will optimize the weapon to do what it's good at - making aggressive plays. The loadout will maximize the current strengths of the rifle while minimizing its weaknesses to a great extent.

Here's the best loadout for the STB 556 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1:

Best attachments for the STB 556 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Here's how each of these attachments affects the Assault Rifle:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW increases the weapon's sprint-to-fire speed and the aim-down sight speed. This is highly crucial if you are going aggressive. If you don't get the gun out before your enemies do, you will lose the gunfight. Hence, this ensures that the STB 556 can be used for aggressive and fast-paced plays.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro replaces the obstructive iron sight of the STB 556 with a clean sight. It will provide a clear vision of enemy targets, ensuring you don't lose track of them.

Cronen Mini Pro for the STB 556 (Image via Activision)

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity, as the name suggests, improves the bullet velocity. This ensures bullets travel faster across all ranges, getting quicker kills and easy target tracking when shooting at full auto mode.

Comb: FTAC C11 Riser also improves the sprint-to-fire speed and the aim-down sight speed. It further enhances the ability to engage in intense and fast-paced combat.

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip also increases the aim-down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

