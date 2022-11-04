With the official release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, fans will finally be able to play the game and experience the first title to a new beginning of the series. It is a game that features stunning visuals paired with realistic and immersive gameplay that can captivate even the greenest of players.

The publishers introduced a new and more in-depth weapon configuration system in Modern Warfare 2 that sets the bar higher once again. The game contains multiple weapon classes like its predecessors to organize and structure the entire arsenal.

Fans are more likely to follow up and utilize the more popular weapons to gain the upper hand in gunfights. While there is a path to emerge victorious consistently, it may not be the only path that can guarantee the player absolute domination over multiplayer lobbies. Players can continue below to find the best loadout for the Kastov 74u in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Kastov 74u best build to get the most out of the weapon

There are a total of 10 carefully constructed weapon classes that constitute the complete collection of all the weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

There is currently no massive choice available, but through careful modifications to the existing ones, players can build lethal ones using the base of the very same weapon.

Here is a list of the weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2:

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

The Assault Rifles are a staple class of weapons that have been in the Call of Duty saga since its inception. These are consistent, versatile, and capable of filling in more than enough shoes to render other weapon classes almost useless. The Kastov 74u has a similar impact on the game as it can be used with a multitude of playstyles.

Best Kastov 74u build

The Kastov 74u is a variant of the Kastov 762 Assault Rifle and packs a powerful punch that can reduce the number of enemies in the lobby at a shocking speed. The weapon has a decent fire rate but compensates for it with its high damage output.

Recommended build

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

Echoline GS-X Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Rear Grip

Ivanov ST-70 Rear Grip Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

The BR209 Barrel decreases the ADS speed, which is paramount while using the Kastov 74u, and increases the movement speed to enable quick repositioning. The Echoline GS-X provides pleasant sound suppression along with increased recoil control on the weapon.

An extended magazine is important so that players do not have to reload after every two to three kills. The FT Tac-Elite Stock further tames the recoil of the weapon, driving it closer to the Sub Machine Gun class.

Finally, the Ivanov ST-70 rear grip provides flinch resistance, making the Kastov 74u a more user-friendly weapon that can consistently beam down people. The learning curve on this particular weapon is steeper than the others as players need to grow a certain game sense of when to slow down.

This build is centered around reducing recoil and increasing movement speed as much as possible. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 2 weapon builds and mission walkthroughs.

Poll : 0 votes