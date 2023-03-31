Best Modern Warfare 2 assault rifle loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released on March 15, and with it, many weapons received balanced updates, forcing players to change their loadouts. The RPK, STB 556, RAAL MG, and MX9 were some weapons altered with the major update. Subsequently, players are left to find the best assault rifles and attachments to use in the game's multiplayer and ranked modes.

TAQ 56 is currently best assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2

One of the most dominant weapons in Modern Warfare 2 since the release of the second season has been the TAQ 56. Thanks to its low recoil, high damage output, and fast movement speed, it has the fastest TTK (Time To Kill) in the game's multiplayer and ranked modes.

With the right attachments, this gun is perfect for all ranges, as it has fast sprint-to-fire capabilities and a high damage range for enemies in the distance.

KillerMonster @KillerMonster96



0 Recoil Maximum damage Easy to use Rank up faster in ranked play with this meta TAQ56 build in #MWII

The best attachments for the TAQ 56 in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Ammunition: 5.56 High-Velocity

5.56 High-Velocity Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

The FJX Fulcrum Pro muzzle is required for a decrease in recoil, making the weapon easily controllable. This attachment increases ADS speed and aiming stability, which can be countered by equipping other attachments.

The 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition will help players when shooting enemies at long distances. Even though the TAQ 56 has good bullet velocity, equipping this attachment will make the weapon feel more powerful.

Meanwhile, the high-capacity 60 Round magazine will be helpful in situations where the player is overwhelmed with enemies in Modern Warfare 2.

Noaheazy_21YT @Noaheazy2 The TAQ 56 is such a great gun

TV Cardinal Stock attachment helps decrease the weapon's total weight and increases the player's movement while walking and sprinting. Lastly, the FSS Combat Grip further improves the recoil control of the weapon, practically allowing for a point-and-shoot experience.

The aforementioned attachments will make TAQ 56 a powerful weapon in ranked and multiplayer game modes of Modern Warfare 2. If players are not comfortable using the weapon's iron sight, they can remove the 5.56 High-Velocity attachment and replace it with their preferred choice of Optic attachment.

In terms of tuning, the feature will only be available to those who have fully leveled up the weapon. These players can set the sliders to "ADS speed" and "Aiming Stability" for maximum performance. However, players should keep in mind that tuning a weapon in Ranked Mode is disabled.

