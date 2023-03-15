All weapon changes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded

The mid-season Reloaded patch for the second season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 has been released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Its size is around 12.5GB on all platforms, and this update has nerfed or buffed various weapons based on community feedback.

A new marksman rifle known as the Tempus Torrent has also been added to both titles. It is a hard-hitting, versatile gun that can be unlocked by getting 25 double kills with weapons falling in the same category as this firearm. All gun changes in this patch affect both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as both run on the same engine and follow identical mechanics.

Weapon balancing updates in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2 Reloaded

Assault Rifles

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Jump into:



• Himmelmatt 24/7

• Close Quarters Playlist

• Drop Zone

• 3rd Person Mosh Pit

• Battle on Santa Seña

• 10v10 Mosh Pit (Added Farm 18 and Mercado Las Almas)

• Party Modes (One in the Chamber, All or Nothing, Gun Game, Infected) Season 02 Reloaded is now live!Jump into:• Himmelmatt 24/7• Close Quarters Playlist• Drop Zone• 3rd Person Mosh Pit• Battle on Santa Seña• 10v10 Mosh Pit (Added Farm 18 and Mercado Las Almas)• Party Modes (One in the Chamber, All or Nothing, Gun Game, Infected) Season 02 Reloaded is now live! 👀 Jump into:• Himmelmatt 24/7• Close Quarters Playlist• Drop Zone• 3rd Person Mosh Pit• Battle on Santa Seña• 10v10 Mosh Pit (Added Farm 18 and Mercado Las Almas)• Party Modes (One in the Chamber, All or Nothing, Gun Game, Infected)

The STB 556 is the only gun that has received changes in the Assault Rifles category with this Season 2 Reloaded patch. Its minimum damage range against armor has been added to both titles, which was non-existent beforehand. This "limits bullets to kill at the furthest range" in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Light-machine Guns

The RAAL MG has been received balancing changes. It will now have reduced long-range damage and has received a small increase to its close-range damage. Moreover, its headshot damage has been lowered and so has its upper-torse damage. The gun will see increased recoil as well. However, the exact figures associated with these changes are currently unknown.

The RPK has been further nerfed and will offer reduced walking speed and muzzle velocity. The Sakin MG38 has also received similar treatment. The damage it inflicts has been reduced.

Marksman Rifles

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Season 02 Reloaded has arrived. Read the full patch notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… Season 02 Reloaded has arrived. Read the full patch notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

The Crossbow is the only Marksman Rifle to receive changes. The time period to trigger double kills for challenges has now been increased, allowing players to have a larger window to get double kills.

Sub-machine Guns

The MX9 has been buffed and will provide increased mid-range damage. The BAS-P has been subjected to a balancing alteration that increases its sprint-to-fire time and damage.

The PDSW 528 has received a change that slightly offsets the weapon while using iron sights to ADS, improving visibility. Another gun in this category, the Vel 46, has been buffed with increased close-range damage and an update that fixes attributes associated with the 30-round magazine to improve handling and mobility.

The Lachmann Sub has been balanced to offer reduced movement speed, ADS speed, and improved recoil control. Moreover, the LM Nebula Barrel has been tuned to provide better damage range and recoil control than before.

Shotguns

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Season 02 Reloaded will include several global weapon balances, including damage reduction to the KV Broadside and Dragon's Breath rounds.



Our full Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned. Season 02 Reloaded will include several global weapon balances, including damage reduction to the KV Broadside and Dragon's Breath rounds.Our full Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned.

The KV Broadside has been nerfed to lower torse damage in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Moreover, the 12-gauge ammo type has been tuned to grant reduce damage — based on the range — as well as decreased close-range damage.

The Dragon's Breath ammo has also been nerfed to lower close-range damage and maximum residual damage. The Bryson 800 and Bryson 890 will offer increased headshot damage via all slug-type ammo, and the minimum damage against armor with regard to these weapons has been added to both COD titles as well.

Poll : 0 votes