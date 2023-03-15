Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 developers to bring highly-requested Flashbang QOL in Season 2 Reloaded

With the Season 2 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 just around the corner, the upcoming update is expected to introduce plenty of interesting changes to both the popular titles.

Fortunately, the developers of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been keeping their playerbase informed of some of the changes that can be expected from the forthcoming patch. A recent announcement posted on the official Call of Duty blog listed out the new content that will be added with the mid-season patch.

Alongside this, developers are using social media platforms such as Twitter to announce certain changes that haven't been mentioned in the blog post. One such quality-of-life (QOL) change in the Season 2 Reloaded patch was recently announced on Twitter, which will make the game's Flashbangs (Flash Grenades) less hurtful to players' eyes.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to introduce 'Inverted Flash Grenade' settings in Season 2 Reloaded

Flash Grenades are one of the most useful tactical equipment in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Having a flashbang go off in front of a player will disorient the Operator with a flash of white light that remains on the screen for a few seconds, making it difficult to keep track of one's surroundings.

Flash Grenades have a high pick-rate amongst players as they are one of the most useful items to have whenever an Operator is rushing into a held-down position. As such, Flash Grenades are a common sight in both of the popular shooter titles.

Unfortunately, the intense white flash from a Flash Grenade places heavy stress on the eyes of players who usually enjoy gaming in dark environments. As such, the introduction of the 'Inverted Flash Grenade' settings, which will turn the white flash on the monitors into black screens, will ensure that the flash grenades don't have too much of a negative impact on players' vision.

Once the Season 2 Reloaded patch is officially released, fans should be able to turn on this setting by following these steps:

Go to the main menu of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Click on the Options menu in the top right-hand corner. Click on Settings. Scroll down and click on Interface. Turn on the Inverted Flash option.

Turning this setting on will result in a black flash instead of a white one whenever a player is hit by a flash grenade. The black screen ensures that players still have to deal with the visibility penalty from flash grenades, just without the added stress on their eyes.

The Season 2 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on March 15, 2023 at 9:00 am PT.

