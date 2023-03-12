Warzone 2 Developers announce upcoming KV Broadside nerf in Season 2 Reloaded

The Season 2 patch of Warzone 2 gave rise to several overpowered metas with the introduction of new weapons and stat readjustments. One of the most well-known overpowered weapons in this patch is the new KV Broadside shotgun.

Sporting a below 300ms TTK with Dragon's Breath ammunition, the 'fire-shotty' of Warzone 2 has turned close-quarter combat in Season 2 into a nightmare for those who don't have them. The firearm's outrageous TTK has caused it to turn both maps' indoors into condemned zones, leading to an outcry over its immediate nerf.

However, the developers seem to be keeping a close eye on the community's demands as they have announced that the KV Broadside and Dragon's Breath combo will receive a nerf in Season 2 Reloaded.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded will bring nerfs to KV Broadside shotgun

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Season 02 Reloaded will include several global weapon balances, including damage reduction to the KV Broadside and Dragon's Breath rounds.



Our full Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned. Season 02 Reloaded will include several global weapon balances, including damage reduction to the KV Broadside and Dragon's Breath rounds.Our full Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned.

In a recent announcement on their official Twitter page, the game's developers Infinity Ward declared that the KV Broadside shotgun and the Dragon's Breath ammunition will be nerfed in the Season 2 Reloaded patch.

The developers have also stated that the nerf will be based on damage reduction for both the shotgun and ammunition types. This announcement has been well-received among players, as they will finally be rid of the overpowered meta.

However, some players have invested a lot of time and effort in max-leveling the gun for better attachments. As such, they are hoping that the developers won't nerf the shotgun too much and that the performance will remain meta-tier in the next patch instead of being straight up overpowered.

Additional changes to be introduced in Season 2 Reloaded

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



The Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned. With the Season 02 Reloaded update, the Bomb Drone will be disabled in #Warzone2 Battle Royale while we explore additional balance options for this Killstreak.The Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned. With the Season 02 Reloaded update, the Bomb Drone will be disabled in #Warzone2 Battle Royale while we explore additional balance options for this Killstreak.The Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned.

Alongside the KV Broadside and Dragon's Breath nerf, the developers have revealed a few other changes to the Season 2 Reloaded patch.

Bomb Drones, hated by almost every Warzone 2 player, will also be removed from Battle Royale in Season 2 Reloaded. The developers have stated that this kill streak will not return until they find a way to balance it in the game.

Additionally, the upcoming patch will also come with its regular meta adjustments along with introducing a new marksman rifle called the Tempus Torrent to the armory.

These are some of the major changes that have been announced for the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes