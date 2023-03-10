Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 to add three new game modes to its multiplayer playlist

The second seasonal patch of Modern Warfare 2 has been live since February 15, 2023, and its mid-season Reloaded patch is just around the corner. In a recent announcement on the official Call of Duty blog, developers revealed quite a few details about what can be expected from the upcoming update.

Along with a brand new episode of Raid in the Spec Ops mode, the March 15 patch will introduce a new 6v6 core map called the Himmelmatt Expo. Players will also be able to enjoy three new game modes in the multiplayer playlist.

Modern Warfare 2 to reintroduce three exciting game modes in Season 2 Reloaded

As we all know, the Season 2 patch brought back three fan-favorite game modes to Modern Warfare 2, as Infected, Gun Game, and Grind were added to the playlist.

However, those are not the only game modes that will be introduced in Season 2. The mid-season Reloaded patch is also stated to bring back Drop Zone, One in the Chamber, and All or Nothing to the game's multiplayer playlist.

Drop Zone

Season 2 Reloaded to introduce Drop Zone in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

In this game mode, teams must capture and hold a moving area on the map called the Drop Zone. Holding this area for 15 seconds will spawn a care package in its vicinity, containing various kill streaks. The team holding the area will also earn the points needed to win the game. As such, timely rotation will be a winning factor in Drop Zone.

All or Nothing

All or Nothing should quickly gain popularity among Modern Warfare 2 players (Image via Activision)

All or Nothing is a Free-for-All-esque game mode where the player's armament consists of just an empty pistol and a knife. Call of Duty players will need to get the first kill with a knife to get ammo for the pistol with the help of the Scavenger perk that all the operators spawn with.

Operators will get additional perks with more eliminations, and the first one to get 20 kills will be declared the winner of the match.

One in Chamber

Skilled operators are eager to again have One in chamber in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer playlist (Image via Activision)

This is one of the favorite modes of hardcore veteran fans of the series. In this mode, players spawn with nothing more than a pistol, a bullet, and three lives. The pistol will one-shot anyone when a hit gets registered, and that elimination will add one more bullet to the player's inventory.

Aside from these new modes, the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded patch is expected to bring plenty of other fresh content to keep players engaged until the Season 3 launch.

