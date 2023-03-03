Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 March 2 patch notes: Mission-tracking improvements, AI changes, and more

The second main seasonal patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live on all platforms, bringing numerous changes to both games. However, these changes have also given rise to quite a few bugs and issues that need to be addressed by their developers. Players still encounter game-breaking bugs that are preventing them from having a smooth gaming experience.
The main Season 2 patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 was supposed to reduce the spawn rate and difficulty settings of the AI enemies that drop in the DMZ mode. However, due to some issues, the opposite has happened.
The AI combatants are instead more aggressive and are causing lots of problems for operators who just want to complete their missions without being overwhelmed by their enemies.
Thankfully, the developers have been prompt in dealing with these problems and have released a small mini-update on March 2 to address them.
Official March 2 patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2
The latest mini-update of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 has addressed a few major bugs that were responsible for the decrease in the playability of both titles.
With the launch of the mini-update, developers have indexed the corresponding changes in the official patch notes on the Call of Duty blog. Let's take a look at the official adjustments that have been implemented in the March 2 patch.
GLOBAL CHANGES
This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes.
BUG FIXES
Social
- Fixed an issue causing Recent Players list to appear non-responsive after using search
Maps
- Fixed various geo/collision issues on Ashika Island
Enemy Combatants
- Fixed an issue where AI combatants were not being damaged by the gas
Battle Pass
- Improved quick equip options in the Battle Pass
- Improved general navigation and usability in the Battle Pass
WARZONE 2 SPECIFIC CHANGES
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed an issue impacting visibility of Contract icons on the Tac Map
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue preventing players from redeploying if they are in Last Stand when Resurgence timer is disabled
DMZ
- Fixed an issue with the "Death From Above" Mission not tracking properly with teammates
UPDATES
Battle Royale
- Improved visibility to Data Heist Contract objectives on Ashika Island
- Reduced scale of AI combatant reinforcements during Data Heist Contract on Ashika Island
DMZ
- Various performance improvements to DMZ on Ashika Island
- Fixed an exploit allowing players to retain loadouts between DMZ matches
- Fixed an exploit allowing duplication of teammate Dog Tags
These are all the changes that have been implemented in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the March 2 update of Season 2.