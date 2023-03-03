Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 March 2 patch notes: Mission-tracking improvements, AI changes, and more

The second main seasonal patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live on all platforms, bringing numerous changes to both games. However, these changes have also given rise to quite a few bugs and issues that need to be addressed by their developers. Players still encounter game-breaking bugs that are preventing them from having a smooth gaming experience.

The main Season 2 patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 was supposed to reduce the spawn rate and difficulty settings of the AI enemies that drop in the DMZ mode. However, due to some issues, the opposite has happened.

The AI combatants are instead more aggressive and are causing lots of problems for operators who just want to complete their missions without being overwhelmed by their enemies.

Thankfully, the developers have been prompt in dealing with these problems and have released a small mini-update on March 2 to address them.

Official March 2 patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2

The latest mini-update of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 has addressed a few major bugs that were responsible for the decrease in the playability of both titles.

With the launch of the mini-update, developers have indexed the corresponding changes in the official patch notes on the Call of Duty blog. Let's take a look at the official adjustments that have been implemented in the March 2 patch.

GLOBAL CHANGES

This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes.

BUG FIXES

Social

Fixed an issue causing Recent Players list to appear non-responsive after using search

Maps

Fixed various geo/collision issues on Ashika Island

Enemy Combatants

Fixed an issue where AI combatants were not being damaged by the gas

Battle Pass

Improved quick equip options in the Battle Pass

Improved general navigation and usability in the Battle Pass

WARZONE 2 SPECIFIC CHANGES

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue impacting visibility of Contract icons on the Tac Map

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue preventing players from redeploying if they are in Last Stand when Resurgence timer is disabled

DMZ

Fixed an issue with the "Death From Above" Mission not tracking properly with teammates

UPDATES

Battle Royale

Improved visibility to Data Heist Contract objectives on Ashika Island

Reduced scale of AI combatant reinforcements during Data Heist Contract on Ashika Island

DMZ

Various performance improvements to DMZ on Ashika Island

Fixed an exploit allowing players to retain loadouts between DMZ matches

Fixed an exploit allowing duplication of teammate Dog Tags

These are all the changes that have been implemented in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the March 2 update of Season 2.

