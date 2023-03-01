Call of Duty: Black Ops 3's PC hack letting hackers take control over your device, devs promise a fix

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 PC players are facing a new hack, wherein their security is at risk. It reveals your IP, corrupts your game data, and even crashes your system.

While this is a matter to be concerned about, Activision released a statement revealing that they know the issue and will fix it as soon as possible.

Black Ops 3 players are trying to fix the game themselves, Activision responded

Almost eight years after its release, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is still one of the most popular franchise titles players can hop into. It still has a decent playerbase on Steam. However, this recent problem with hackers made the experience a nuisance, and players have been facing difficulties while playing the game. This new issue lets hackers take control over players' devices, which can be a concerning situation for everyone.

A spokesperson for Activision and the game's development studio, Treyarch, named Neil Wood, released a statement regarding the problem,

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 was published in 2015, and we are committed in continuing to support this title 8 years following its original release. We are aware of a technical issue on the Steam version of Call of Duty: Black Ops III and are scheduled to deploy an update this week. We thank our community for their continued support."

Call of Duty Black Ops 3's multiplayer section still has an active playerbase. With almost 5000 players jumping onto the server every day, it is one of the old Call of Duty games that is still adored by the community. According to Techcrunch's report, a player named Heumann and his friend have been reverse-engineering the game since its release. While Activision previously tried to stop them from working on their clients, the recent uprising has helped the franchise acknowledge their efforts to make the experience safer among fans.

Activision today said they’re deploying a fix later this week to stop the exploit (via TechCrunch) Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 on PC has several hacks and exploits, including a current hack that lets cheaters reveal your IP address, corrupt your game data, and even crash your PC. Activision today said they’re deploying a fix later this week to stop the exploit (via TechCrunch) https://t.co/xwbZPrYnlB

Heumann's new client will allow players to launch the game via a different source with patches and replace the original launcher. However, this new client will not allow players to matchmake with others with official sources. The player's goal is to create an ecosystem with a shared environment for everyone to play the game without concern.

Call of Duty Black Ops 3 is available on PS3, PS4, Windows, Xbox 360, and Xbox one. To learn more news related to Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

