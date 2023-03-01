Xbox head reveals Call of Duty will have no exclusive content after Activision deal goes through

According to a recent statement from Xbox Head Phil Spencer, the highly popular video game franchise Call of Duty will not offer exclusive content on any gaming platform following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision. Previously, Microsoft had declared its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for a whopping $68.7 billion.

The deal has been controversial, and although the acquisition hasn't gone through yet, many big names in the industry are against it. They deem it to be anti-competitive and against the interests of gamers. However, Microsoft has constantly been making moves implying that its objectives align with consumers' interests.

Phil Spencer talks about Call of Duty's inclusivity on Xbox, Nintendo, and other gaming platforms

In a recent interview with Xbox On, Phil Spencer shared some fascinating insights into the exclusivity status of the Call of Duty franchise after Activision's acquisition by Microsoft. He revealed that COD will be available on all platforms simultaneously, without any exclusive content tied to a particular system.

Spencer also mentioned the example of Hogwarts Legacy, which has certain quests available only on the PlayStation system. He expressed his belief that this kind of exclusive content is unfair to gamers and goes against the principles of inclusivity. According to Spencer, all gamers should be able to enjoy a title to its fullest extent, regardless of the system they choose to play the game on.

The Call of Duty franchise has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with PlayStation, including exclusive content such as early access and free DLC packs. This arrangement has given PlayStation a significant advantage over other gaming consoles, as many COD players have remained loyal to the platform.

For years, PlayStation has used this partnership to draw in Call of Duty players eager to get their hands on exclusive content before those on other platforms. The strategy has proven successful, with many players purchasing COD titles on PlayStation over competing consoles.

However, with Xbox's recent acquisition of Activision, the future of this exclusive partnership has become uncertain. Xbox Head Phil Spencer has announced that the Call of Duty franchise will no longer offer exclusive content on any platform, including Nintendo.

Spencer's stance on inclusivity in the gaming industry is a welcome development, particularly regarding popular franchises. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the future of the COD franchise and the loyalty of players to specific gaming platforms. However, it's evident that Microsoft's decision to make all COD content available on all gaming platforms is a bold move that could set a new precedent for the industry.

