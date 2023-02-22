Microsoft and Nvidia strike new deal to bring Xbox PC games and Call of Duty to Geforce Now

Nvidia and Microsoft have recently struck a deal to make all Xbox PC games, such as Call of Duty and Minecraft, available on GeForce Now. The agreement will remain valid for a period of 10 years. Once the deal is in place, video game streaming service users can access every title in the Xbox PC games catalog on any device compatible with the GeForce Now service.

GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that enables users to stream games directly on their devices. The processing of the games takes place on Nvidia servers, meaning subscribers can stream the content without worrying about performance issues on their devices.

Currently, GeForce has over 25 million subscribers in over 100 countries.

During a press conference in Brussels, Brad Smith, the President of Microsoft, announced that every Xbox PC game would be available on the cloud gaming platform Nvidia GeForce Now. The move signifies a shift in Microsoft's gaming division strategies as it seeks to reach a broader audience by expanding its offerings to third-party platforms.

By partnering with Nvidia, Microsoft is breaking down barriers that have previously limited access to their gaming content, allowing gamers to play their favorite Xbox PC games and titles like COD on the cloud gaming platform.

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, commented on the deal. He stated:

“Xbox remains committed to giving people more choice and finding ways to expand how people play.”

He then further added,

“This partnership will help grow NVIDIA’s catalog of titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games. We are excited to offer gamers more ways to play the games they love.”

This announcement is significant for gamers worldwide, as it means they will no longer be restricted to a particular platform when playing games like COD. Instead, gamers can access their favorite titles on various devices that support the cloud gaming service, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Jeff Fisher, senior vice president for GeForce at Nvidia, expressed his excitement about the deal. He mentions:

“Combining the incredibly rich catalog of Xbox first-party games with GeForce NOW’s high-performance streaming capabilities will propel cloud-gaming into a mainstream offering that appeals to gamers at all levels of interest and experience,”

Fisher then adds:

“Through this partnership, more of the world’s most popular titles will now be available from the cloud with just a click, playable by millions more gamers.”

As per the deal, members of Nvidia's cloud gaming service will have the option to stream PC games they purchase from the Windows Store and third-party partner titles with Nvidia's streaming rights. Additionally, Xbox PC games on third-party stores like Steam or Epic Games Store can be streamed via GeForce Now.

This is all there is to know about the deal between Microsoft and Nvidia. The announcement has generated great anticipation and excitement within the gaming community. Subscribers to the service are eagerly anticipating further updates regarding the agreement's implementation.

