How to get the free PlayStation Plus Combat Pack in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

PlayStation Plus members are certainly in for a treat with the latest offering of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Combat Pack, which is currently available for free. This is great news for the series' fans who are looking for new ways to enhance their gaming experience without breaking the bank.

The Combat Pack includes seven in-game items that can be used across both multiplayer and battle royale modes. Amongst the items included are Weapon Blueprints, an Operator skin, and Charms, all of which are designed to improve your gameplay and enhance your character's appearance.

With this Combat Pack, PlayStation Plus members can unlock exclusive content that isn't available to players on other platforms or those who haven't subscribed to the service. Having said that, this guide will take a closer look at the process of getting this Combat Pack for free on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

A guide to getting the PlayStation Plus Combat Pack for free in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

As previously announced by Call of Duty, exclusive Combat Packs will be introduced with every Season update for the game, which will be accessible for free to all players on the PS4 and PS5 platforms. With the release of Season 2, the latest Combat Pack is currently available to obtain for free.

However, as mentioned earlier, players must have an active subscription to the PS Plus service to acquire it. Since players only require a PS Plus subscription to play Modern Warfare 2, there's no additional cost involved in claiming the Combat Pack. However, fans who solely enjoy Warzone 2 (which is free-to-play) will need to obtain a PS Plus subscription to benefit from this exclusive Combat Pack offer.

If everything's in order, here's how you can go about getting the Season 2 Combat pack (Crimson Way):

1) First, head into the PlayStation store.

2) Now, use the search function to look up the 'Warzone 2 Combat pack.' Alternatively, players can open up either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 and search for their add-ons.

3) Find the Crimson Way Combat Pack and select the 'Add to Library' option.

Once you're done, simply load up the game and these items will be available for use.

All items included in the PlayStation Plus Combat Pack 2

The second Combat Pack for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 includes a plethora of items, ranging from an Operator skin to an Emblem. Here's a complete list of the items available in the Season 2 Combat Pack:

The "Oni Pyroclast" Operator Skin

The “Oni Carver” SMG Blueprint

The “Oni Slasher” Assault Rifle Blueprint

The “Yoroi” Weapon Charm

The “Crimson Oni” Animated Calling Card

The “Golden Dragonfly” Sticker

The “Grinning Oni” Emblem

This is all there's to know about obtaining the Season 2 Combat Pack 'Crimson Way' for free in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It can easily be availed of at no additional cost. Furthermore, the skins in this Combat Pack are truly premium and will make those who equip them stand out on the battlefield.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

