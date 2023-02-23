Best Modern Warfare 2 STB 556 loadout for Season 2

The STB 556 is an Assault Rifle featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that can be deadly in skilled hands, capable of quickly eliminating enemies. However, what sets this weapon apart is its exceptional handling attributes. It enables players to take on a more aggressive playstyle, allowing it to function like an SMG in certain scenarios.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 went live on February 15, 2023, bringing about various new features and modifications. In addition to new maps, weapons, game modes, and Operators, the update also included adjustments to weapon statistics, resulting in a more balanced gameplay experience.

As a result of these changes, the weapon meta in the game has been impacted, causing previously popular weapons from Season 1 and Season 1 Reloaded to lose their effectiveness. Players will need to update their loadouts to stay competitive in the game.

Best attachments to use with the STB 556 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2.

As mentioned earlier, the STB 556 boasts brilliant mobility stats. But that's not the end of it. The weapon also possesses excellent handling attributes, a decent rate of fire, and low recoil. All of this combined makes the STB 556 one of the best Assault Rifles as of Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2.

However, using the weapon without attachments won't be a fun experience. Hence, it is necessary to equip the proper attachments to enhance the weapon's strengths and mitigate its weaknesses. Before beginning with the attachments, players must unlock the Assault Rifle. To unlock it, players must reach a profile level of 41.

Once unlocked, players are advised to level up the weapon so that all the attachments suggested in this guide will be available. Here is the best STB 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Best STB 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Ammunition: 5.56 Armor Piercing

5.56 Armor Piercing Magazine: 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro is a compensator that effectively reduces the weapon's recoil. It acts on both the horizontal and the vertical recoil, making the overall recoil so low that it is almost negligible.

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW improves the STB's aim down sight speed, aiming stability, and, most importantly, the sprint to fire speed. This allows players to go aggressive without slowing them down.

VLK LZR 7mW (Image via Activision)

Ammunition: 5.56 Armor Piercing is excellent for taking down enemies hiding behind thin covers. Additionally, this type of ammunition has an increased capacity to damage vehicles and is useful for taking down killstreaks quickly

Magazine: 42 Round Mag ensures players don't run out of bullets during a gunfight. Since this loadout is built for aggressive plays, players often find themselves amongst several enemies. In such situations, having to reload can be lethal.

42 Round Mag (Image via Activision)

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro is a clean optic sight in Modern Warfare 2 that provides players with a clear vision of their targets. It doesn't cover up the field of view and only has a tiny blue dot to see where the player is aimed at.

This is all there is to know about the best STB 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. It is essential to note that this build is optimized for the multiplayer mode only and won't work effectively in Warzone 2.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes