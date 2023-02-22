Best Modern Warfare 2 controller settings in Season 2

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has arrived with several interesting changes under its belt. To keep up with all of these changes and remain competitive in the game, players will need to update their controller settings accordingly. Thankfully, the title offers a plethora of options to tweak, letting players set them up based on their individual preferences.

Modern Warfare 2 offers native crossplay support, allowing players on consoles (using controllers) and PCs (using either a mouse and keyboard or a controller) to play in the same lobby. However, due to the precision advantage of using a mouse for aiming, controller users must ensure that their settings are set up correctly to stand a chance against mouse and keyboard players.

Guide to tweaking the controller settings to perfection in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2

As mentioned earlier, controllers are quite limited when it comes to competing with mouse and keyboard players. The latest Modern Warfare 2 update has brought in a large number of changes and additions such as new maps, weapons, and more, thereby impacting the overall pacing and gameplay. This is exactly why it's essential to adjust the game settings from time to time.

At the end of the day, when it comes to gameplay, it is the controller through which players interact with the game. Therefore, it becomes extremely crucial for users to have their controller settings updated whenever new seasons and patches with game-altering effects are released. Keeping this in mind, here are the best controller settings for Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2:

Inputs

Button Layout Preset: Tactical

Tactical Flip L1/R1 with L2/R2: Turn this on if you use a claw grip or require a faster button press time

Turn this on if you use a claw grip or require a faster button press time Stick Layout Preset: Default

Default Controller Orientation: Up

Up Controller Vibration: Off

Off Trigger Effect (PS5): Off

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6 (As per the user's preference)

6 (As per the user's preference) Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6 (As per the user's preference)

6 (As per the user's preference) ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.0

1.0 Sensitivity Multiplier:

Third Person: 1.00

1.00 Ground Vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Air Vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Tablet: 1.00

1.00 Verticle Aim Axis:

On Foot: Standard

Standard Third Person: Standard

Standard Ground Vehicles: Standard

Standard Air Vehicles: Standard

Gameplay

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Automatic Sprint: Off

Off Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload

Tap to Reload Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One

Advanced

Target Aim Assist: On

On Aim Assist Type: Black Ops

Black Ops Third Person ADS Correction Type: On

On Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Dynamic ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00

1.00 ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Instant Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Inputs Deadzone:

Left Stick Min: 0.00

0.00 Right Stick Min: 0.00

0.00 Left Stick Max: 0.99

0.99 Right Stick: 0.99

0.99 L2/R2 Button Deadzones: 0.00

Movement Behaviors

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Auto Move Forward: Off

Off Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Double Tap Grounded Mantle: On

On Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Off Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard

Standard Plunging Underwater: Movement

Movement Parachute Auto-Deploy: On

On Sprinting Door Bash: On

On Ledge Hang Mantle Behavior: Mantle Only

Combat Behaviors

ADS Stick Swap: Off

Off Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On

On Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Medium Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

On Quick C4 Detonation: On

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Short Delay Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Overlays Behavior

Scoreboard Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Moderate Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate

Moderate Wheel Menu Behavior: Hold

These settings will provide the most optimal controller experience in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. It must be noted that not all players are alike and these settings may not be suitable for everyone. If these settings don't match your individual playstyle, it's recommended that you start off with these settings and then further tweak and refine them.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

