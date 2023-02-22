Best Modern Warfare 2 controller settings in Season 2

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has arrived with several interesting changes under its belt. To keep up with all of these changes and remain competitive in the game, players will need to update their controller settings accordingly. Thankfully, the title offers a plethora of options to tweak, letting players set them up based on their individual preferences.
Modern Warfare 2 offers native crossplay support, allowing players on consoles (using controllers) and PCs (using either a mouse and keyboard or a controller) to play in the same lobby. However, due to the precision advantage of using a mouse for aiming, controller users must ensure that their settings are set up correctly to stand a chance against mouse and keyboard players.
Guide to tweaking the controller settings to perfection in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2
As mentioned earlier, controllers are quite limited when it comes to competing with mouse and keyboard players. The latest Modern Warfare 2 update has brought in a large number of changes and additions such as new maps, weapons, and more, thereby impacting the overall pacing and gameplay. This is exactly why it's essential to adjust the game settings from time to time.
At the end of the day, when it comes to gameplay, it is the controller through which players interact with the game. Therefore, it becomes extremely crucial for users to have their controller settings updated whenever new seasons and patches with game-altering effects are released. Keeping this in mind, here are the best controller settings for Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2:
Inputs
- Button Layout Preset: Tactical
- Flip L1/R1 with L2/R2: Turn this on if you use a claw grip or require a faster button press time
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Controller Orientation: Up
- Controller Vibration: Off
- Trigger Effect (PS5): Off
Aiming
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6 (As per the user's preference)
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6 (As per the user's preference)
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.0
- Sensitivity Multiplier:
- Third Person: 1.00
- Ground Vehicles: 1.00
- Air Vehicles: 1.00
- Tablet: 1.00
- Verticle Aim Axis:
- On Foot: Standard
- Third Person: Standard
- Ground Vehicles: Standard
- Air Vehicles: Standard
Gameplay
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Automatic Sprint: Off
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
- Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload
- Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One
Advanced
- Target Aim Assist: On
- Aim Assist Type: Black Ops
- Third Person ADS Correction Type: On
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
- ADS Sens. Multiplier: 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: As per the user's preference
- Inputs Deadzone:
- Left Stick Min: 0.00
- Right Stick Min: 0.00
- Left Stick Max: 0.99
- Right Stick: 0.99
- L2/R2 Button Deadzones: 0.00
Movement Behaviors
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap
- Grounded Mantle: On
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial
- Automatic Ground Mantle: Off
- Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard
- Plunging Underwater: Movement
- Parachute Auto-Deploy: On
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
- Ledge Hang Mantle Behavior: Mantle Only
Combat Behaviors
- ADS Stick Swap: Off
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On
- Quick C4 Detonation: On
Vehicle Behaviors
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay
- Camera Initial Position: Free Look
Overlays Behavior
- Scoreboard Behavior: Toggle
- Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate
- Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate
- Wheel Menu Behavior: Hold
These settings will provide the most optimal controller experience in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. It must be noted that not all players are alike and these settings may not be suitable for everyone. If these settings don't match your individual playstyle, it's recommended that you start off with these settings and then further tweak and refine them.
Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.