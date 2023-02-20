Best low recoil Warzone 2 loadout for RPK in Season 2

The RPK was considered to be a meta weapon in Warzone 2 throughout Season 1 and Season 1 Reloaded. Interestingly, that notion hasn't changed with the Season 2 update. The RPK is still considered to be one of the most lethal LMGs in the game, and is ideal for engaging in mid-to-long-range combat. Its low recoil and high damage stats make the weapon a must-have in Warzone 2.

As of the Season 2 update, Warzone 2 comes with three different game modes - Battle Royale, Resurgence, and DMZ. All three of these take players away from the small areas of the traditional maps and put them on large and open battlefields.

In such situations, only guns with high damage output and long-range combat capabilities thrive. Among many such guns, the RPK has outshone others time after time. This guide will take a closer look atmaximizing this weapon's effectiveness with the right attachments.

Attachments that make the RPK overpowered in Warzone 2 Season 2

With the arrival of the recently released Season 2 update, the RPK received minor nerfs that impacted its position in the meta weapon category. Nevertheless, this nerf wasn't enough to justify not using the LMG. With the correct attachments, players can easily bypass the effects of these nerfs and devastate enemies with the RPK. Before players can get started with building their perfect RPK loadout, they must first obtain the gun.

To unlock it in Warzone 2, players will first have to reach a profile level of 23, which unlocks the Kastov 762. Now, they will have to play a few matches with this AR to level it up to 16. Once that's done, the RPK will be unlocked and available for use in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. After unlocking it, players must level up the RPK to access the following set of attachments:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Optic: SZ Holotherm

Here's how these attachments impact the RPK:

Muzzle: The ZLR Talon 5 is a suppressor and naturally dampens the weapon's noise. This makes it difficult for enemies to track your location as you fire this LMG. Additionally, it improves damage range and bullet velocity. What makes this particular attachment great is that it helps smooth out the overall recoil.

Underbarrel: The Merc Foregrip is another attachment that helps with the gun's recoil. Essentially, it improves hip fire accuracy and recoil control. This attachment improves recoil steadiness and aim walking steadiness as well, with the latter being essential for clearing out angles when aiming down the sights.

Merc Foregrip for RPK (Image via Activision)

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity ammunition ensures that all bullets reach their targets quickly. In Warzone 2, the maps are huge and engagements often take place over long distances. In such situations, having bullets that can close the gap faster lets players hit their targets without leading their shots too much.

Rear Grip: The Demo-X2 Grip is another useful attachment that assists in overall recoil control. Unfortunately, it does negatively impact the aiming stability. Thankfully, the other attachments suggested in this guide can easily counter this issue and keep the weapon steady.

Optic: The SZ Holotherm is often referred to as an overpowered optic in Warzone 2. It is a holographic sight that provides a clear picture of a player's targets. Moreover, it has the capability to detect enemy heat signatures, making it ideal for taking down targets hiding behind the cover of smoke.

SZ Holotherm for RPK (Image via Activision)

This is all there's to know about the best low-recoil RPK loadout in Warzone 2. These attachments provide the most optimal experience with the weapon by negating its weaknesses and improving on its strengths.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

