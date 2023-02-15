All SMG updates in Warzone 2 Season 2: Fennec 45, Vaznev-9K, and more nerfed

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 patch notes have finally been released, and players can expect to see several exciting changes. The latest patch updates will affect maps, Operators, and weapons, significantly impacting the gameplay experience.

The most significant changes come in the form of weapon updates. SMGs, in particular, have been targeted by developers due to their previous reputation of being overpowered in the game. The community has demanded greater gun variety and balance, and the developers have finally listened.

SMGs have been significantly nerfed in the latest patch, with the changes promising a more level playing field. This article looks at all the latest SMG changes in Season 2 of Warzone 2.

Fennec 45, Minibak, and more SMGs nerfed in Season 2 of Warzone 2

The Season 2 patch notes discuss all the upcoming changes in detail. Among other weapon updates, SMGs have faced the brunt of nerfs this time. In the Season 2 patch, the following sub-machine guns have been nerfed - the Fennec 45, the Minibak, and the Vaznev-9K.

Prior to the patch, the SMGs that have now been nerfed were known for their dominance in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 matches. These guns were the primary choice for players in the battle royale game, where open spaces typically hindered their effectiveness.

Having said that, here's how the Season 2 patch will be impacting the sub-machine guns across Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and its DMZ mode:

Vaznev-9K (Nerfed)

Patch notes: Reduced mid-to-long-range damage

The Vaznev-9K can no longer deal lethal damage in mid-to-long-range combat, bringing it more in line with its class. As an SMG, it should be used primarily in close-quarters combat. However, due to its high damage range, the gun has been used as an alternative to Assault Rifles.

Minibak (Nerfed)

Patch note(s):

Reduced damage ranges

Reduced lower torso damage at close range

Reduced lower body damage at mid to close range

Added minimum damage against armor

Like the Vaznev-9K, the Minbak has also been affected by nerfs. The weapon now deals less damage at range and in close-quarter scenarios. With the reduction in torso and body damage, the SMG will no longer be ideal for dealing with nearby enemies.

Fennec 45 (Nerfed)

Patch note(s):

Decreased damage overall

Decreased headshot damage

Added minimum damage against armor

Fennec 45 used to be a meta weapon, annihilating enemies within seconds. However, due to its popularity and overpowered capabilities, the SMG is receiving the nerf hammer in Season 2. The overall damage and headshot impact have been significantly reduced.

According to the patch notes, this weapon category has received the most nerfs. However, it remains to be seen how they will affect their popularity in-game as the season progresses. Also, with five new weapons in Season 2, it will be exciting to see how the meta changes.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is now live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

