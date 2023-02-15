Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 release time for all regions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 are just around the corner. The official launch date is set for February 15, 2023, which means that players worldwide will soon be able to dive into new content and exciting features. However, it's worth noting that Season 2 release times may vary depending on the player's region.

With each new season comes to the promise of fresh gameplay, and Season 2 is no exception. Fans can expect new maps, weapons, and game modes to be added to the game, along with updates and improvements to existing features. Season 2 is set to bring back the iconic Resurgence mode and a host of other changes and additions.

The wait is nearly over for fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming update. This article will cover the release time for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 in all regions, allowing them to prepare for the upcoming season and jump right in as soon as it becomes available.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 live schedule

As previously mentioned, the much-anticipated Season 2 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is scheduled to launch on February 15, 2023. It's worth noting that this update was originally slated for release on February 1, 2023. However, the developers decided to delay it by two weeks to implement several changes they believed were necessary.

Here's when Season 2 of the two games will become available around the world:

February 15, 9:00 am PT (US West Coast)

February 15, 11:00 am CT (Illinois)

February 15, 12:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

February 15, 5:00 pm GMT (UK)

February 15, 6:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

February 15, 8:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

February 15, 10:30 pm IST (India)

February 16, 01:00 am CST (China)

February 16, 02:00 am JST (Japan)

February 16, 04:00 am AEDT (Australia)

February 16, 06:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

It's worth noting that the Season 2 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be available globally simultaneously across all platforms. This means that players worldwide can expect to receive the update simultaneously, regardless of their platform.

It's worth noting that while the Season 2 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is scheduled to launch on February 15, 2023, the release date may vary depending on the region.

In some areas, players may need to wait until February 16, 2023, to get their hands on the Season 2 update. This delay will affect certain regions, such as China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, among others

This is all there is to know about Season 2's release date and time. The upcoming season is set to introduce a plethora of new content in the form of new guns, Operators, maps, game modes, limited-time events, and more.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on February 15, 2023. It will be available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes