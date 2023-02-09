Combat Records for Warzone 2 officially returning in Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will finally be getting Combat Records in Season 2. The feature was highly requested by fans when Season 1 was launched. Although this demand was acknowledged, the developers stated that they were working on it and would add it in a later Season. Now, Activision has finally confirmed the return of Combat Records via the upcoming update.

This feature was an integral aspect of the first iteration of Warzone. It allowed players to check their overall performance in matches and other statistics. It let gamers track their K/D ratio, win/loss ratio, total kills, and more. The inclusion provided them with deeper insights into their matches.

Season 2 roadmap confirms the return of Combat Records in Warzone 2

Call of Duty unveiled its Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 roadmap via a blog post called "Path to Season 02," which mentions numerous changes that the titles will be receiving in the upcoming Season.

While many iconic maps and highly fan-requested modes are returning, players of the battle royale title are particularly excited about the return of Combat Records, which will go live with the start of Season 2. However, it will only track one's actions moving forward. This means it won't display the statistics or achievements the gamer earned throughout Season 1.

Combat Records in Modern Warfare 2

Combat Records are not only for tracking one's performance and improving their gameplay. The values obtained from the feature also act as figures that can be used to brag to friends and other players. Hence, it also had a social aspect to it.

Now that the feature is returning, veteran fans and newcomers alike are excited about the prospect. Apart from this, the multiplayer title, Modern Warfare 2, will also be getting a Leaderboard in Season 2.

This is all there is to know about the return of Combat Records to Warzone 2. It's worth noting that the feature was present in Modern Warfare 2.

Season 2 goes live this February 15, 2023, and will introduce iconic game modes such as Infected and Gun Game. Moreover, Resurgence will return with an island map called Ashika Island, featuring iconic locations such as the Tsuki Castle, Shipwreck (Shipment), and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded is now available on the PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

