Infected mode is coming to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will soon be bringing back the iconic Infected game mode with the Season 2 update. This highly requested mode was absent on launch and throughout the first season. However, recent developments have confirmed that Infected will finally be a part of the shooter title in the upcoming Season.

Infected was first introduced to the Call of Duty series with Modern Warfare 3. Since then, different versions of this game mode have appeared in numerous entries in the franchise, including titles like Ghosts, Advanced Warfare, Infinite Warfare, World War 2, and more.

Infected game mode confirmed for Modern Warfare 2's Season 2

As mentioned earlier, Infected has been highly requested by several fans of the franchise. One Twitter user @jasperozzy expressed his feelings about the Infected mode, stating that it's one of the best modes to enjoy with friends. Interestingly, the official Call of Duty Twitter handle responded to this tweet by saying, "We agree. See you Feb 15."

While this response made it seem like the mode was confirmed for Season 2, fans weren't completely sure. Fortunately, Infinity Ward followed up shortly after, with a tweet that officially confirmed the return of the classic Infected mode to Modern Warfare 2.

The first iteration of the Infected mode was quite simple, with every player simply being dropped into the lobby and the server randomly choosing one of them to be infected. The infected player will be devoid of any proper weapons and is assigned the task of infecting the survivors. To do so, all that the infected players have to do is simply eliminate them.

When survivors get eliminated, they get infected and are now tasked with infecting the remaining players. Once no survivors remain, the match ends and the infected members win. However, if they fail to infect all the players within the stipulated time period, the survivors win.

As the news of Infected's officially confirmed return spreads within the community, fans are certainly elated at all of the prospects that it brings. Moreover, with the new movement and combat mechanics, players can expect to see an Infected mode like never before in the series.

This is all there's to know about the Infected game mode's return to Modern Warfare 2. It will be arriving with Season 2, which launches on February 15, 2023. The upcoming Season will introduce a plethora of new content for both MW2 and Warzone 2, which includes weapons, maps, Operators, and more.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

