Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals best FSS Hurricane setup to make the SMG overpowered

FSS Hurricane is one of the earlier unlocks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As players progress through the ranks, they often unlock better SMGs and prefer them over the Hurricane. However, with the right attachments, the FSS Hurricane can be lethal and take down enemies within seconds.

Famous Call of Duty content creator Chuck is known to share the best loadouts for Modern Warfare 2 weapons. He recently shared a video discussing his FSS Hurricane loadout. The attachments he used on the SMG turned it into an overpowered monstrosity that could conveniently eliminate his enemies in all instances.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2 revealed by Chuck

As mentioned earlier, the FSS Hurricane is an early unlock in the game. To acquire it, players must get their M4 Assault Rifle to Level 13. This will unlock the FTAC Recon Battle Rifle in the game. Once done, players will have to play a few matches with the rifle to get to Level 16. Doing so will unlock the FSS Hurricane for use in all game modes.

Once it is obtained, gamers will have to play a few matches with it to level it up. This will allow them to unlock the various attachments suggested by Chuck. Here is the perfect FSS Hurricane loadout that will make the SMG overpowered:

Best attachments for FSS Hurricane (Image via Activision)

Barrel: FSS-X7 Barrel (Tune for Recoil Steadiness and Aim Down Sight Speed)

FSS-X7 Barrel (Tune for Recoil Steadiness and Aim Down Sight Speed) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Tune for Aim Down Sight Speed and Aim Walking Speed)

FTAC Ripper 56 (Tune for Aim Down Sight Speed and Aim Walking Speed) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip: Phantom Grip (Tune for Aim Down Sight Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed)

Phantom Grip (Tune for Aim Down Sight Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed) Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock (Tune for Aim Down Sight Speed and Aiming Idle Stability)

These attachments optimize the SMG, making it ideal for aggressive and fast-paced gunfights. They take advantage of the gun's strengths and reduce its weaknesses. Here's how these attachments impact the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel: FSS-X7 Barrel comes with natural sound impression abilities and allows players to be stealthy. Moreover, it increases the damage range and bullet velocity, enabling users to take down targets at a distance quickly. Apart from these enhancements, it improves the hip fire accuracy of the SMG, making it ideal for close-range encounters.

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 further improves hip fire accuracy. Along with that, it also improves the aim stability of the weapon and assists in controlling recoil.

FTAC Ripper 56 (Image via Activision)

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser is one of the most popular lasers in Modern Warfare 2. It dramatically increases the aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed of the gun. However, the laser will be visible to enemies. Hence, it is recommended to use this build for aggressive plays only.

Rear Grip: Phantom Grip also increases the sprint to fire speed and aims down the sight speed of the gun by a huge margin. But it messes with the recoil a bit. Thankfully, the FTAC Ripper 56 counters it.

Phantom Grip (Image via Activision)

Stock: Demo Quicksilver Stock greatly enhances the sprint-to-fire speed, aim down sight speed, aim walking speed, and crouch movement speed. Thus, enabling users to be quick with their actions in a match. This stock ensures one doesn't fall behind other players regarding speed.

These are all the attachments and tuning that Chuck suggested to make the FSS Hurricane overpowered in Modern Warfare 2. However, depending on one's play style, the preferred attachments would differ. As mentioned earlier, this build is for gamers who prefer fast-paced gameplay. If users prefer to play slowly, this won't be the ideal loadout.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

