Warzone 2 developers remove Revive Pistols as game-breaking glitch emerges

The popular Revive Pistol has been removed from Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Raven Software announced the update via its official Twitter account. While the developers themselves didn't clarify the reason, the community blamed it on a glitch that enabled players to have infinite Revive Pistols in a match.

Revive Pistols are a unique addition to the latest iteration of the battle royale title. It spawns across the map of Al Mazrah and allows players to quickly revive themselves. Contrary to the Self Revive kit, the Revive Pistol also enables one to revive their downed teammates from a distance.

Being such a useful item in the game, it isn't uncommon to see players carrying it. However, due to a recent glitch, it has been temporarily removed from Warzone 2.

Everything fans need to know about the removal of Revive Pistol in Warzone 2

trello.com/c/tFQPL1D4/81-… We've disabled the Revive Pistol in #Warzone2 while we investigate an issue. 📢 We've disabled the Revive Pistol in #Warzone2 while we investigate an issue.trello.com/c/tFQPL1D4/81-…

As previously stated, Raven Software, the studio behind Warzone 2, recently updated its official Twitter account on the item's removal. It stated:

The developers did not go into detail about the reason for its removal. Fortunately, the Call of Duty community was able to pinpoint the cause. A Twitter user, dolemitedawiz (@NoFilterGames), shared a video claiming that the Revive Pistol was removed from the game due to a glitch that enabled gamers to spawn infinite Revive Pistols.

They praised Raven Software and Infinity Ward for acting quickly. The bug has the potential to break the game and lend an unfair advantage. The ability to spawn an infinite number of Revive Pistols will undoubtedly disrupt the game flow and provide a significant advantage to the team that exploits the bug, regardless of the scenario.

There is currently no word on a return date. However, given how quickly the developers have acknowledged the issue, it is likely that players won't have to wait for the upcoming Season 2 update to use it again.

The Bird's Eye perk was also recently removed from the game by the developers. According to them, it requires fine-tuning before returning to the title as a perk that can be easily assimilated into the new custom perk packages.

That's all there is to know about removing the Revive Pistol in Warzone 2. The item has immense potential and is an integral part of the game. Hence, players might not need to wait long for its return.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

