New studio to reportedly lead the development of future Call of Duty games on Nintendo consoles

According to various sources online, a new studio will reportedly be leading the development of Call of Duty games on Nintendo consoles. The news is based on a job listing by Activision on LinkedIn. These details came right after Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox, announced that Microsoft would bring the iconic franchise to Nintendo platforms after the merger with Activision Blizzard.

Doctre81, a YouTube content creator and a Nintendo enthusiast, recently discovered something intriguing on LinkedIn. In his most recent video, he shared his findings.

The content creator claims that while browsing through LinkedIn, he found a job listing by Activision for a "Lead UX Designer;" however, the studio's name wasn't mentioned in the listing. It simply stated "New Studio."

Since the listing appeared right after Microsoft announced the 10-year deal, it had him speculating on the possibility of a new studio leading the development of COD titles for Nintendo consoles.

Call of Duty titles have been released on Nintendo in the past

Call of Duty is no stranger to the Nintendo systems. Previously, players saw the game being ported to consoles such as the Wii and the DS, with exclusive COD titles optimized for their hardware. These included popular games such as Modern Warfare, World at War, and Black Ops.

The two gaming giants have worked together since 2008, starting with Call of Duty 3. However, COD: Ghosts was the last title to appear on the platform. Since then, no new games from the franchise have been ported to Nintendo.

Previously, studios such as n-Space developed the Call of Duty ports for Nintendo consoles. Modern Warfare (2007), World at War, Black Ops, and more were created by them for the DS. Hence, Activision creating a new studio to lead the development of their games for Nintendo hardware won't be surprising.

Moreover, the formation of an unnamed new studio by Activision right after Microsoft's announcement surely raises eyebrows. As of now, five employers are working in the studio. Hence, it is highly likely that work has already begun on the Nintendo versions of the game.

This is all there is to know about the developments at the moment. At the time of writing this article and as per Doctre81's findings, users only have a job listing to base their speculations on. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, and fans of the series and the Nintendo platform eagerly await news from both gaming giants.

