Call of Duty is officially coming to Nintendo Switch with a 10-year deal

Call of Duty is officially arriving on the Nintendo Switch gaming console with a "10-year commitment." The Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, earlier today (December 7) announced that Microsoft will be bringing the iconic franchise to Nintendo platforms following their merger with Activision Blizzard.

On January 18, 2022, Microsoft announced its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal for $68.7 billion, or nearly $95 per share. The acquisition is expected to close in mid-2023. After the deal goes through, Microsoft would become the world's third-largest gaming corporation after Chinese giants Tencent and Japanese company Sony, and the largest headquartered in the Americas.

Among many blockbuster franchises, Activision Blizzard produces one of the most iconic video game series - Call of Duty. The first title in the series was launched back in 2003 and recently launched its latest iteration, Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

Everything fans need to know about Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King. Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play. @ATVI_AB

As previously mentioned, Phil Spencer, via his official Twitter handle, stated that Microsoft has officially entered into a "10-year commitment" to bring the Call of Duty series to Nintendo platforms as part of their commitment to introduce more games to more people.

Certainly, with the inclusion of Nintendo consoles in their catalog, they would have brought the Call of Duty series to the three major gaming consoles of the current generation - PlayStation, Xbox, and finally Nintendo Switch.

The game coming to Nintendo platforms, however, isn't the first time for the franchise, as major entries such as Modern Warfare, World at War, and Black Ops were available on the Nintendo DS and the Wii.

Nintendo consoles have also received numerous exclusive COD titles for their consoles that weren't playable elsewhere, such as Modern Warfare: Mobilized and Black Ops DS. The last COD game that ever appeared on a Nintendo console was Call of Duty: Ghosts on the Wii U. However, recent developments suggest that the franchise is making its way back to Nintendo.

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 I'm also pleased to confirm that Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King. @ATVI_AB @ValveSoftware I'm also pleased to confirm that Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King. @ATVI_AB @ValveSoftware

Apart from the series joining the Nintendo library again, Phil Spencer has also announced that they will continue offering the franchise on Steam post the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft to be closed in 2023.

This is all there is to know about the return of the COD series to Nintendo Consoles. As the agreement lasts for 10 years, fans of the franchise will finally be able to enjoy the shooter title on the Nintendo Switch in the upcoming days.

