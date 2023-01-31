Create

Bird's-Eye perk removed from Warzone 2 ahead of Season 2 update

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Jan 31, 2023 02:44 PM IST
Bird
Bird's-Eye perk removed from Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Bird's-Eye perk is currently disabled. It is one of the game's most controversial perks, giving its users an unfair advantage in various circumstances. Hence, the developers have removed it from the battle royale title to level the playing field. However, Bird's-Eye is expected to be reinstated.

The Bird's-Eye perk is available in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 and is unlocked at profile Level 47. When equipped, the perk expands the mini-map and allows players to see the direction their enemies are looking at. This enables them to reap the benefits of an Advanced UAV with a regular UAV.

While the perk isn't popular in Modern Warfare 2, it has become extremely effective in the battle royale game, where intel helps win matches.

Everything players need to know about removal of Bird's-Eye perk in Warzone 2

📢 The Birdseye Perk has been disabled in Battle Royale until further notice while we balance it for future implementation into customizable Perk Packages. Stay tuned. 🦅trello.com/c/QHQNoIun/80-… #Warzone2

Raven Software, the company in charge of the development of Warzone 2, recently announced the removal of the Bird's-Eye perk from the battle royale game. They mentioned in the tweet that it is disabled for a limited time, and they are currently working to balance the perk so that it does not give players an unfair advantage.

They also stated that they are modifying the perk so that it can be included in customizable perk packages. At the moment, players can only obtain perks in the form of packages. Eight perk packages have been pre-defined by the developers. This means they cannot be customized, and players must pick one of those eight default packages. They are:

  • Vanguard
  • Commando
  • Specter
  • Scout
  • Sentinel
  • Warden
  • Weapon Specialist
  • Recon

Among these packages, Bird's-Eye belonged to the Recon class. Hence, players who have the Recon package equipped won't be able to take advantage of the Bird's-Eye perk until it is reinstated.

We’re excited to share some key changes coming to Call of Duty #Warzone2 Battle Royale with Season 02.Full blog ▶️ bit.ly/BRUpdates 🧵👇 https://t.co/3kJ4Fxz95L

Customizable perk packages were revealed in the Season 2 community update. Furthermore, with the increased ability to obtain custom loadouts in Season 2, it is not surprising to see the developers tweaking one of the game's most overpowered perks.

While currently, the Bird's-Eye perk in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is not included, it will not be permanently removed from the game.

As for its return date, COD players expect it to arrive alongside the Season 2 update on February 15, 2023, although there has been no official confirmation.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...