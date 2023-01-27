Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals the secret of quickly taking down killstreaks in Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 expert and analyst XclusiveAce, recently unveiled a trick to bring down killstreaks quickly in the game. Killstreaks can be quite lethal and potentially turn the tides of the match. In some modes, such as Hardpoint or Domination, using the killstreaks correctly can grant the user a lot of kills with little effort.

However, players on the receiving end of such wrath might find it frustrating to get often eliminated by them. While there are ways to avoid dying to killstreaks by equipping the correct perks, not all killstreaks can be escaped. Moreover, teammates may not be ready to defend themselves against such streaks, which might end up losing players in the match.

Hence, users need to learn how to take it down quickly. Since it also grants users additional XP, bringing down killstreaks can be rewarding for the player and their team.

Guide to taking down killstreaks quickly in Modern Warfare 2

With nearly one million subscribers on YouTube, XclusiveAce is no stranger to the Call of Duty community. In a recent video, the content creator shared a secret technique to take down killstreaks quickly in Modern Warfare 2. He revealed that contrary to popular belief, rocket launchers, and LMGs aren't the best ways to destroy killstreaks. Instead, the fastest way to take down killstreaks is using Battle Rifles with slight modifications.

In the video, he tested various popular methods of destroying killstreaks. He found that Battle Rifles with certain ammo types could take down a VTOL Jet in around three seconds, which is fast, considering the heavy-hitter RAAL LMG takes over four seconds to accomplish the same task.

His tests found that the best combination to take down killstreaks with any weapon is using incendiary and anti-armor rounds together. However, among all the different guns in the game, one particular Battle Rifle stood out. It is none other than the SO-14.

S0-14 Battle Rifle (Image via Activision)

To unlock the SO-14 in Modern Warfare 2, players must first play a few matches with the EBR-14 until they reach a weapon level of 12. EBR-14 is available from the beginning, and no grinding is required to unlock it.

Since the perfect build to take down killstreaks requires Incendiary ammunition, the next step involves unlocking them. To obtain the 7.62 Incendiary rounds, players will have to use the RPK LMG and get it to level 13. This will unlock the Incendiary ammo for all the weapons in the game that supports it.

Finally, users will need Anti Armor rounds. They are a Field Upgrade; the only way it can be unlocked is by reaching a profile level of 20.

Anti-Armor rounds (Image via Activision)

Combing Anti-Armor rounds and Incendiary ammunition with the SO-14 can take down a VTOL Jet in about three seconds, which is extremely fast. XclusiveAce recommends running this combination anytime there's a threat of lethal killstreaks.

This is all there is to know about the fastest way to take down killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2. While it is not ideal for carrying a SO-14 all the time, a loadout with this combination will undoubtedly come in handy in dire situations.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

