Warzone 2's most overpowered battle rifle: TAQ-V class setup

With the release of Warzone 2, the meta weapon in the game has shifted. While most weapons are viable in different scenarios, certain guns still take the crown and dominate the game.

Starting as an underrated weapon in the game, the TAQ-V battle rifle has swiftly caught the attention to become the most overpowered weapon in Warzone 2. Players should understand this gun better with Season 2 hanging around the corner.

Best TAQ-V loadout for all ranges in Warzone 2

TAQ-V's design is based on the SCAR-H. These battle rifles dominate from a distance, dealing massive damage output. The gun is a part of the Tactique Verte class, and players can unlock the needed attachments by leveling up.

It is important to note that TAQ-V's long-range potential can be further harnessed by using complementary attachments. Range control is essential in maximizing the efficiency of this weapon. Hence, its versatility is exemplerious in Warzone 2.

The recommended attachments below will help you build a formidable weapon and allow you to be a run-and-gun player in all ranges.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Barrel: 18” Precision-6 Barrel

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Magazine: 30-Round Magazine

The first necessary attachment that you need to use is the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle. It increases the horizontal and vertical recoil control of the weapon. This will help you control the gun and land your shots accurately. However, it reduces ADS (Sime Down Sight) speed and aiming stability.

The key attachment in this setup is the 18" Precision-6 Barrel. It heavily boosts the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity, making it very effective in the long range. The added hip fire accuracy bonus helps in close-range combat.

Use the Cronen Mini Pro for clear vision and precision aim. While it might not be as effective as the VLK 4.0, Mini Pro is undoubtedly the perfect middle ground for the best build in every situation.

The FTAC Ripper 56 under the barrel will add more recoil stabilization and aim stability. This is another key attachment to make the weapon steady and easily controllable in Warzone 2. The FTAC Ripper 56 also adds some hip-fire accuracy to the build.

Pick the 30 - Round Extended Mag. Since the gun hits harder than other assault rifles, you don't need as many bullets. Hence, the 30 - Round Mag is sufficient to engage in a gunfight and dominate the game.

With Warzone 2 Season 2 set to launch in February, expect a meta-shift with the upcoming patch. Still, the TAQ-56 will likely remain one of the most viable options in different scenarios.

