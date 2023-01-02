Warzone 2's rumored Resurgence map will reportedly feature the fan-favorite Castle map in Season 2

There have been some strong rumors surrounding maps and other content that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 could receive as part of the upcoming update. Activision got quite a few things right the second installment, and greater accessibility has resulted in a strong launch with Season 1 content.

However, there's more set to come, and according to recent leaks and rumors, the famous Resurgence map could be making an entry as early as Season 2.

The rumor comes from InsiderGaming, which has stated several sources for the breakout. It should be noted that there were some leaks earlier as well that suggested similar information surrounding the DMZ mode. So far, players have been limited to the Al-Mazrah map, although multiplayer has witnessed more modes.

Those who have been waiting for a new map will have to wait a little longer if the recent rumors turn out to be true. More importantly, the presence of the Castle map is also likely if Resurgence appears.

It should be noted that there hasn't been any confirmation so far. The first set of leaks appeared back in December, which Activision removed. This has led to intense speculation that the leaks might very well be true, but players will likely have to wait until Season 2.

Warzone 2 Season 2 leaks suggest plenty of interesting additions

Maps in Warzone 2 bring a fresh feel as players have to learn to master new locations and points of interest. Iconic maps also returned, bringing back special memories for all long-time fans. Resurgence will surely create a lot of buzz if and when it finally appears in the game.

There were early incidences of a compensator appearing in the DMZ mode, which hinted at the appearance of a new shotgun. It could also be a case of a mere placeholder item, so only a little can be speculated about it at this point.

Indications also suggest that Warzone 2 Season 2 will see the return of the crossbow variant. The weapon was introduced as a DLC weapon in past iterations, so that could be possible. Alternatively, the blueprint might be a part of the premium version of the Season 2 Battle Pass. Whatever it might be, introducing the hybrid weapon could certainly make things more interesting.

If Resurgence appears in Season 2, it could also bring map selection for Warzone 2 players as far as the DMZ mode is concerned. The latter is a huge success, but has been restricted to just a single map so far. It remains to be seen how Resurgence will be re-implemented in Warzone 2.

