Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded: Best 'one-shot' Victus XMR sniper rifle loadout build

Activision kicked off the festive season with a mid-season update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Season 1 introduced four new members to both titles' large arsenal of modern and tactical weapons. The Victus XMR is the latest addition to WZ2's sniper rifle class. It is a powerful bolt-action offering that has the capability to eliminate a fully armored opponent with just one shot.

Warzone 2's Al Mazrah offers a vast and open landscape, providing players with plenty of opportunities to position themselves to use snipers. This article offers the ideal loadout for the Victus XMR so gamers can have an easier time taking down enemies from far away.

Best class build for Victus XMR during Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Due to their high damage output per shot and long-range effectiveness, sniper rifles have always been popular picks among players, not just in Warzone 2 but in other battle royale titles as well.

The Victus XMR has risen in popularity due to its ability to knock down or completely eliminate a fully-armored enemy in any range with just one bullet. Available for free in the Season 1 Battle Pass, this sniper rifle performs best with the following loadout:

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super (Tuning: +0.27 damage range and -0.37lb aim walking speed)

Mack 8 33.5 Super (Tuning: +0.27 damage range and -0.37lb aim walking speed) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: BPZ40 Hybrid (Tuning: -1.06oz ADS Speed)

BPZ40 Hybrid (Tuning: -1.06oz ADS Speed) Stock: XRK Rise 50 (Tuning: -2.71oz ADS Speed and +0.70 aiming idle stability)

XRK Rise 50 (Tuning: -2.71oz ADS Speed and +0.70 aiming idle stability) Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

Starting with the barrel, the Mack 8 33.5 Super is the longest barrel available for this sniper rifle. It significantly increases the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity while lowering aim-down-sight speed and hip fire recoil control. Players can unlock this attachment by getting the Victus XMR to level 3.

To overcome the loss in ADS speed and mobility due to the heavy barrel, the VLK LZR 7MW laser attachment provides superior aiming speed and stability while increasing sprint-to-fire speed. However, this attachment will be visible to enemies while aiming. It can be unlocked by getting the STB 556 assault rifle to level 7.

Moving onto the optic, this slot can be filled as per the player's preferences. It must be kept in mind that scopes that provide higher magnification possess a sniper glint, which might give away the user's position.

The BPZ40 Hybrid Optic provides a clear 5.5x magnification as well as a canted reflex sight, which players can toggle during close-range scenarios. This attachment can be unlocked by getting the TAQ-V battle rifle to level 8.

Similar to the laser attachment, the weapon stock provides facilitates player mobility and a faster ADS speed. The XRK Rise 50 is a tactical stock that vastly increases the crouch movement, aiming, and sprint speeds when equipped with the Victus XMR. The item is unlocked when players get the sniper's level to 19.

The .50 Cal High Velocity is responsible for providing an increased bullet velocity to the Victus XMR, making it easier for players to track and knock down their opponents without needing to time their shots. This attachment is unlocked by getting the sniper rifle to level 9.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

