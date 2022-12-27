Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 is still some time away, and players are currently completing objectives to unlock all available rewards. However, a key part of the first Warzone game was the new content that arrived with each season. If leaks and rumors are to be believed, the same pattern could also occur with the second installment.

This information comes from YouTuber WhosImmortal, who aggregated what appears to be a leak of some upcoming content. Interestingly, these leaks aren't based solely on data-mined information. Instead, there seem to be some unavoidable glitches and accidental implementations of substances by Activision that are meant to arrive after the end of Season 1.

The overall substance behind the leaks is debatable, as the developers can always tweak things on their own. However, recent leaks suggest that there will be at least one new weapon in the upcoming season. Furthermore, new maps are supposedly planned for the DMZ mode.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 could see the crossbow return and new maps introduced

The first hint of new weapons seems to be associated with the DMZ mode, which is inspired by games like Escape from Tarkov. One reason for its popularity is a player's ability to unlock different blueprints, with the addition of a shotgun to the overall list.

This information comes from players who have discovered a compensator in certain private matches. It is possible that it might have been removed, but there are indications of a new, usable shotgun being introduced.

Another bit of information has appeared about the crossbow, which will mark its potential return to Warzone 2. The weapon was present in the first iteration and was introduced as a DLC option. The latest leak came from scanning the game files. While the tweet indicates that it has been removed, the hybrid shooter will likely make its way to the game.

The DMZ mode in Warzone 2 could soon offer players the option to choose between different maps when Season 2 goes live. It's unclear if the information is simply a rumor, but many in the community believe Building 21 could be a different map altogether. So far, players have been restricted to Al-Mazrah.

#MW2 Season 2 Key Details:- Modern Warfare & Warzone 2 Season 2 Battle Pass- New weapons- Ronin Operator- Major bug fixes & quality of life changes- Perhaps a Resurgence map- Perhaps a new DMZ area similar to Building 21

Velikan could also return in Season 2 as a brand-new Operator. If that happens, it will remain to be seen how players will be able to unlock the in-game character.

More rumors and leaks are expected in the near future as the release of Season 2 approaches. Warzone 2 has been a major hit as the additional option for Steam playability has led to greater numbers. Activision will need to keep things exciting to maintain the ongoing momentum.

