Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for TAQ-V after Season 1 Reloaded update

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was launched, players had a limited arsenal of weapons to use. However, the most recent mid-season update introduced several weapon balance changes, thereby shifting the meta once again.

Players tend to utilize meta weapons in the game and enhance them with the most efficient build to capitalize on their strengths. While this is a common practice, many end up overlooking other weapons that are equally (or more) powerful in the same class.

The TAQ-V is a battle rifle in Modern Warfare 2. It is based on the FN SCAR-H. This article takes a look at the most effective build or loadout for the TAQ-V in Activision's latest campaign multiplayer title after the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The best TAQ-V loadout in Modern Warfare 2 focuses on creating a lethal ranged weapon

A total of 10 weapon classes are shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as a result of the new cross-progression feature. The arsenal of weapons in both titles expanded with the release of the first seasonal update and a new Battle Pass.

Modern Warfare 2 players can use the advanced gunsmith system to experiment and repurpose a weapon for different scenarios.

TAQ-V weapon build after Season 1 Reloaded update

The TAQ-V belongs to the Battle Rifle weapon class and is part of the Tactique Verte platform that allows players to progress through levels and unlock different attachments. The fire rate on the TAQ-V is decent. The weapon has a deadly damage output that can take down enemies in mere seconds.

The Battle Rifles class contains weapons that are hybrids of both Assault Rifles and Marksman Rifles. These weapons pack a punch, and their range is greater. They are also quite versatile.

With the right attachments, the TAQ-V can be one of the best weapons for medium-range to long-range skirmishes in Modern Warfare 2.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Barrel: 18” Precision-6 Barrel

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Magazine: 30-Round Magazine

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle significantly boosts the TAQ-V's vertical and horizontal recoil control. However, it comes at the cost of decent Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability.

The 18” Precision-6 barrel attachments increase the weapon's damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. Meanwhile, the Cronen Mini Pro provides minimal vision obstruction and precision pictures for clean and effective shots.

The FTAC Ripper 56 increases the TAQ-V's hip fire accuracy, aiming stability, and recoil stabilization to balance the weapon for consistent performance. The 30-Round extended magazine, on the other hand, enables players to take on prolonged gunfights without worrying about running out of bullets.

This TAQ-V loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is focused on creating a lethal ranged weapon and capitalizing on its strengths to take down waves of enemies.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon builds as we closely follow all the stories around Activision's latest title.

Poll : 0 votes