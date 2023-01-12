Warzone 2 guru IceManIsaac debunks RPK as the best long-range automatic weapon in Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone 2 features a massive map that contains a wide variety of geographical changes, ranging from high-rise buildings to vast barren desertland. With the safe zone shrinking in a randomized manner, players may sometimes be forced to move to an open segment of the map where cover is scarce.

It's in these areas that players often find themselves engaging with enemies over long distances. In such gunfights, it's vital that they use weapons that can maintain their damage output and accuracy at long ranges. To that end, the RPK has reigned over all other automatic weapons in the current meta. However, famous Warzone 2 player and content creator IceManIsaac recently proved that the TAQ-V is potentially a better long-range weapon.

Here's the most effective weapon build that players can use for the TAQ-V in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2's TAQ-V beats the RPK as the superior long-range rifle

A total of ten different weapon classes are shared between both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players can make use of the brand new weapon customization platform to modify the base nature of a weapon and tweak it to fulfill a different purpose.

Although the Assault Rifle weapon category is popular, they can opt for the heavy-hitting Battle Rifle category that's present in the game and feature brute strength with a high recoil kick. In general, these weapons boast a higher damage range and accuracy in their base stats.

TAQ-V

The TAQ-V is a member of the Battle Rifle weapon class and belongs to the Tactique Verte platform of weapons. Easily available as ground loot in Warzone 2, this powerful weapon's recoil can be controlled with the right attachments. With a higher damage output than most of the rifles in its class, it can easily mow down enemies with half a magazine at long ranges.

Here are a few important stats which indicate that the TAQ-V is better than the RPK in Warzone 2.

Time-To-Kill: 75ms faster than RPK till 45m range. It is significantly stronger when landing headshots as well.

Reload time: The TAQ-V reloads 1.5 seconds faster than the RPK and reloads 1.7 seconds faster than the RPK when the entire magazine is empty.

Aim Down Sight speed: TAQ-V has a faster ADS speed.

The TAQ-V switches out with the second weapon faster.

Higher sprint-to-fire speed.

Recoil difficulty: The TAQ-V has an almost linear vertical recoil with minimal horizontal sway. The RPK kicks up and has a horizontal sway which makes it harder to control.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The Bore-490 muzzle increases the overall horizontal and vertical recoil control while reducing the weapon's Aim Down Sights (ADS) speed and aiming stability. Although the Aim OP-V4 is a solid optic attachment option that provides great vision, it remains subject to personal preference and can be swapped out.

The Commando Foregrip increases aiming stability and stabilizes the recoil of the weapon. Once again, the ADS speed takes a hit with this underbarrel equipped. The 7.62 High Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity, but decreases the weapon's damage range. The 50-Round extended drum is a great way to ensure that players can knock down multiple enemies before needing to reload.

It's important to note that this particular build for the TAQ-V focuses on increasing recoil control and weapon stabilization. As a result, both the ADS speed and movement speed are negatively impacted. Nevertheless, this weapon build easily beats the current RPK meta and outshines it in long-range engagements.

This concludes with the best long-range automatic weapon build that players can use in Warzone 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes