Call of Duty Warzone 2 was released a few weeks after Activision globally launched its campaign multiplayer title. With this release, developers have introduced changes in movement and combat mechanics renowned in the Call of Duty franchise.

Famous Warzone 2 player and content creator "IceManIssac" has subsequently revealed a powerful build for the RPK weapon that players can use to decimate enemies.

The top players in Warzone 2 grind the game for countless hours and explore various attachments to find the perfect combination for different scenarios. Most professionals follow the best builds that can provide a substantial advantage in active gunfights.

Read on to find the most efficient weapon build for RPK in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 best build for RPK

A total of ten weapon classes are shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 through a common gaming platform that enables cross-progression. The advanced weapon modification platform allows players to explore and try out various builds that can alter the base nature of a gun and repurpose it for another scenario.

RPK “no recoil” build

The RPK belongs to the Kastovia weapons family, with the platform allowing players to progress through weapon levels that can unlock many attachments. This weapon is categorized under the Light Machine Guns weapon class, which contains heavy but hard-hitting guns.

With the correct choice of attachments, players can enjoy and utilize this weapon without having to tame the recoil. Here is the weapon build for the RPK.

Recommended build:

Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

The TAC 597 barrel is an excellent choice for this build as it increases the damage range, hip fire accuracy, movement speed, and bullet speed at the cost of some recoil control and ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed.

The FSS OLE-V laser compensates for lost stats by increasing ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. Furthermore, the AIM OP-V4 optic can be swapped out and is subject to user preference.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel enhances hip fire accuracy, aiming stability, and recoil stabilization while taking a small toll on the ADS speed and movement speed. Meanwhile, the 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity and offsets the damage range by a small amount.

The weapon build focuses on maximum recoil control with the help of attachments, so players can easily track and eliminate enemy operators in Warzone 2. Some attachments can be swapped out for replacements with similar pros and cons.

Players are encouraged to use this low-recoil build for the RPK Light Machine Gun. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we closely follow all the stories around Activision’s latest Battle Royale.

