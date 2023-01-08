Call of Duty Warzone 2 has an extensive range of weapons in its entire arsenal that can be used in various scenarios. Light Machine Guns have emerged as one of the best choices for long-range gunfights as they offer high damage range and accuracy.

A prime example with competitive base stats in the Light Machine Gun category is the HCR 56. Players can easily capitalize on its strengths and build an effective weapon to help them take down enemy operators faster on the battlefield. While other weapons in its class hold the title of the strongest weapons in the current meta, the HCR 56 can hold its own.

Here's how the best no-recoil weapon build in Warzone 2 can be utilized.

Warzone 2 no-recoil HCR 56 build

Activision released Warzone 2 as its latest Battle Royale title with a limited number of weapons offered for the player base. With the introduction of an advanced weapon modification system, players can modify and repurpose any gun for different combat scenarios.

The Light Machine Gun weapon category contains all the heavy weapons with high damage output. However, these guns have a high recoil kick and low movement speed. These weapons can be easily used in the primary loadout slot.

HCR 56

The HCR 56 belongs to the Bruen Bullpup platform of weapons and features an average fire rate with high damage range and low damage drop-off stats. With the correct choice of attachments, players can utilize this weapon to gain an advantage over their enemies.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: FTAC Hornet 20” Barrel

FTAC Hornet 20” Barrel Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

The Echoless-80 increases damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity while providing adept sound suppression to cover the player's exact position. The FTAC Hornet 20” Barrel boosts the weapon's accuracy but takes a hit on its mobility.

The 1mW Quick Fire laser increases Aim Down Sight speed to make it easier when engaging in gunfights. The Aim OP-V4 remains subject to personal preference but is preferred in this build as it provides a precise picture with fast ADS speed.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is a heavily preferred underbarrel attachment as it increases hip fire accuracy, aiming stability, and recoil stabilization.

A crucial point to note is that the weapon build for HCR 56 is focused primarily on increasing its recoil control and balancing its stats across the board. This build does not drastically increase its damage range or damage output, which can make it inconsistent over distant gunfights.

The collection of weapons started to grow with the release of the Season 1 update for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Activision is planning to introduce a set of new weapons, game modes, and even new maps in the upcoming seasonal updates. Both titles are nearing their second seasonal updates, which are expected to be massive.

This guide shows the best no-recoil weapon build for the HCR 56 in Warzone 2. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes