Call of Duty Warzone 2 features a massive map called Al Mazrah, which packs various sectors of different topographical changes - ranging from vast barren lands to complex cityscapes. It is essential in open areas to spot and take down enemies from a distance to protect the map control the team holds and secure a higher position in the lobby.

Long-range gunfights are generally favored by Sniper Rifle users as the weapons in this weapon class have a higher damage range, bullet velocity, and accuracy by default. It is not possible for staple weapon categories like Sub Machine Guns and Assault Rifles to fill these shoes readily and with consistent effectiveness.

Light Machine Guns, or LMGs, are a class of weapons that pack higher damage output alongside a better damage range than most guns in the arsenal. This makes them more capable of taking long-range fights and a viable choice for the primary weapon slot.

Note: The choice of weapon mentioned below is subject to the author’s opinion and can vary for each individual.

Warzone 2 best long-range LMG

Each player has a field in which they perform better than others. Not everyone from Warzone 2’s player base can handle the steep skills required to operate the variety of Sniper Rifles available in the game. This is where the LMGs come in as they provide a new comfort zone for operating an automatic fire weapon that can scale considerably even in long ranges.

There are currently a total of six LMG weapons in Warzone 2. Here is a list of all the guns categorized under this class.

RPK

RAAL MG

Sakin MG38

RAPP H

556 Icarus

HCR 56

Each of these weapons is heavy and hard to carry in an active gunfight as they compensate for the heavy damage output with slower movement speed and more incredible recoil control difficulty.

RPK Light Machine Gun

With the latest updates in the current Season, RPK is undoubtedly the best LMG weapon in Activision’s latest Battle Royale. Unlocking the RPK can be a bit troublesome as it takes a while, but it is worth the effort, considering its vast versatility and potential to adapt to different builds for drastic and adverse situations.

The RPK belongs to the Kastovia platform in Warzone 2 of weapons and offers a family progression with weapon levels to unlock various assorted attachments, some of which can also be utilized on other weapons.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Underbarrel: Bruen Tilt Grip

Bruen Tilt Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

The TY-LR8 muzzle is a great attachment that considerably reduces the horizontal recoil control but takes a toll on the ADS speed and aiming stability. The TAC 597 barrel increases the hip fire accuracy, movement speed, damage range, and bullet velocity of the RPK but subsequently lowers the ADS speed and recoil control.

The VLK 4.0 optic attachment is optimal for long-range gunfights, but players can swap it out according to their preference. The Bruen Tilt Grip underbarrel increases hip fire accuracy and recoil control but slows the movement of players with the weapon in hand.

The 7.62 high-velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity to increase accuracy but reduces the damage range of the RPK. This build is focused on increasing the damage output, damage range, recoil steadiness, and accuracy of the RPK LMG. Keeping a faster movement weapon in the secondary slot is wise to enable faster repositioning as and when required.

This concludes with the best Light Machine Gun weapon players can utilize in Call of Duty Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more detailed weapon build guides and the latest updates as we follow Activision’s newest closely.

Poll : 0 votes