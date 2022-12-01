Infinity Ward has switched up Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as it is a comparatively different game in the franchise. The game has low time-to-kill as well as mechanics that slow down the pace, making the positioning of players quite important.

There are distinctive weapons in Warzone 2, each with different characteristics and because of Light Machine Guns' high damage output, they comprise a few of the best weapons in the game. LMGs have the ability to eliminate enemies before they can even react to being shot, giving you a major advantage in Al-Mazrah.

Top 3 LMGs in Warzone 2 and their attachments

3) Sakin MG38

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: SZ SRO-7

SZ SRO-7 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

The Polarfire-S muzzle will suppress Sakin MG38's noise, making it harder for enemies to know which direction they are being shot from. The same attachment will also increase the gun's bullet velocity and damage range, improving the overall performance of the weapon. Next, the Commando Foregrip underbarrel will decrease recoil, both horizontally and vertically, making it easy to control the LMG that is more suitable for long-range combat in Warzone 2.

The Optic attachment is a preference, but the SZ SRO-7 provides a clear picture of the enemies, allowing the user to track them with ease. Since the gun is quite heavy, adding more attachments will only decrease the ADS speed, making it unviable in many situations.

If players are comfortable using the iron sight on the gun and removing the optic attachment, the STIP-40 Rear Grip is the best replacement which will improve the gun's recoil control without tanking the ADS speed of the weapon.

2) RAAL MG

Barrel: 26.5" Demo Field Pro

26.5" Demo Field Pro Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Stock: Demo H-40

Demo H-40 Magazine: 50 Round Belt

50 Round Belt Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

To increase RAAL MG's damage range and bullet velocity the most, the 26.5'' Demo Field Pro is a great attachment that will slightly decrease the ADS speed. Next, the Demo H-40 Stock is needed to decrease the gun's recoil as it is quite unstable at its base.

The SA Side Grip will further reduce the recoil, making it much easier to control while shooting at targets in the distance. The 50-Round Belt attachment is best for increasing the ADS speed the most, as with 75 bullets in the magazine, the gun slows down quite a bit. This puts the player at a disadvantage if the user is caught out in close quarters in Warzone 2.

Lastly, the Schlager 3.4x is perfect for both medium and long-range firefights in Warzone 2, although it can be switched as per the player's preference. It can also be removed to make space for a different attachment such as the Cronen DM338 Muzzle which will further decrease the weapon's recoil so that the gun is much more suitable to use for long-range firefights.

1) RPK

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: SZ Vortex-90

SZ Vortex-90 Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Firstly, the Polarfire-S muzzle is necessary to increase RPK's bullet velocity and damage range while also providing noise suppression to conceal the player's position in Warzone 2. The FT TAC-Elite Stock will decrease the weapon's recoil by a huge margin, making it much easier to control.

The FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel further improves the recoil, both horizontally and vertically, as well as the aiming stability, so that the RPK can be used for long-range fights with no problems. The 7.62 High-Velocity rounds are needed to maximize the gun's bullet velocity so that players will not have to lead their shots and the RPK will feel much more consistent.

The Optic best for this gun is the SZ Vortex-90, as it offers two different types of scopes that can be switched at any time to better suit the range of the firefight. However, this attachment can be removed if players are comfortable using the iron sight, and the Demo-X2 Rear Grip can be equipped, which further improves the gun's recoil control.

