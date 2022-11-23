Best loadout for Sakin MG38 in Warzone 2 Season 1

Activision released Call of Duty Warzone 2 on November 16 as its brand new battle royale title with an improved gameplay experience. The game packs beautiful graphics and features the same changes in movement and combat mechanics as its multiplayer campaign counterpart.

Warzone 2 also exhibits a new weapon configuration platform that enables players to modify the base nature of a weapon and repurpose it for an entirely different scenario. This opens up new avenues to explore the strengths and weaknesses of a weapon while deployed on the massive map of Al Mazrah.

Fans primarily focus on meta weapons and follow the best possible build to ensure an upper hand while avoiding disadvantages in gunfights against enemy operators on the battlefield. This is a great way to increase the chances of winning the game but generally overshadows other weapons in the same class and others that pack similar or better potential.

Call of Duty players can continue reading the discussion below to find the most lethal build for the Sakin MG38 that can be used in Warzone 2 to mow down enemies continuously.

Warzone 2 Sakin MG38 best build

A total of ten assorted weapon classes in the entire arsenal of guns are shared between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 due to cross-progression. Activision’s latest battle royale game also dragged along the release of Season 1 with a new Battle Pass that introduced new weapons that increased the size of the gun collection in both games.

The Sakin MG38 belongs to the Light Machine Gun weapons category and has an outrageous damage output. The weapons in this class are heavy and clunky, which impedes the player’s movement with the gun in hand but compensates with high lethality and greater damage range.

The Sakin MG38 uses the Sakin MG weapon platform, providing family progression to unlock attachments and different receivers. It is an excellent choice for the primary weapon slot as it can act as an abomination on the battlefield, capable of taking down an entire squad before needing to reload. With the correct choice of attachments, this weapon can become a versatile weapon for medium to long-range skirmishes.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: SZ SRO-7

SZ SRO-7 Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

The Polarfire-S muzzle is a great choice for this hefty LMG as it increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness while masking the player’s location with adept sound suppression.

The SZ SRO-7 Optic can be swapped out for a different zoom optic as it is subject to user preference. This optic provides a precision picture and the ability to switch to ADS compared to other zoomed optics quickly.

The Commando Foregrip provides increased recoil stabilization and aiming stability while taking a small tool on movement that is available with the Sakin MG38.

Players can choose to equip a rear grip attachment with an extended magazine, as it is subject to user preference and depends heavily on the playstyle fans want to employ while using the Sakin MG38 LMG in Warzone 2.

Agility and damage output are paramount for such heavy weapons. This build focuses on maximizing both without harming other handling stats to ensure that the weapon stays as mobile as possible.

This concludes with the most efficient build for the Sakin MG38 Light Machine Gun that players can utilize to score abundant kills across the board. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides for Warzone 2.

