Which is the most overpowered meta weapon in Warzone 2 Season 1?

It has been a week since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Players across the globe have been testing various weapons, attachment combinations, and perks to find the meta that would get them the most wins.

Currently, many weapons perform well in Al Mazrah's long-range firefights, but one LMG (Light Machine Gun) stands out the most.

The RPK LMG provides players with the best of both worlds — low recoil and high damage at long ranges. With the right combination of attachments equipped on this weapon, players will get a huge advantage in most firefights.

Note: Parts of this article reflect the opinions of the writer

Best attachments for the RPK in Warzone 2 and how to unlock them

DougDagnabbit @dougdagnabbit The RPK is truly something else in Warzone 2 The RPK is truly something else in Warzone 2

Al Mazrah, the only map in Warzone 2, is spread out and has many open areas, making long-range weapons more viable in most situations. A sniper could also work well in the game, but Infinity Ward's decision to remove a one-shot headshot kill has decreased the appeal of using this category of weapons.

The RPK is part of the Kastovia Weapon Platform. To obtain it, players will first have to reach Rank 23 to unlock the weapon platform. They will then have to level up the first gun in the tree (the Kastov 762 to Level 16).

Players must get the gun up to its maximum level of 19 in order to unlock its attachments. However, to unlock all the attachments for the gun, one will have to level up various other weapons to a certain number.

Nonetheless, all viable attachments can be unlocked by reaching the weapon's maximum level.

The best attachments for the RPK LMG in Warzone 2 are:

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: Tac 597 Barrel

Tac 597 Barrel Optic: Schlager 3.4x

High Velocity 7.62 ammunition will increase bullet velocity by a large margin, making the RPK more suitable for long-range firefights. The Lockgrip Precision-40, on the other hand, will improve recoil steadiness and aim walking steadiness, making the weapon easier to control.

The Polarfire-S muzzle will hide the player from the enemy's minimap in Warzone 2 as it provides sound suppression. It also increases the gun's damage range and bullet velocity while improving the recoil smoothness, making it perform better in every aspect.

The Tac 597 Barrel is an important attachment that will help with increasing movement speed, bullet velocity, and damage range. It also improves hip fire accuracy if the player gets caught in a close-range firefight.

Lastly, the Schlager 3.4x optic is the best way to provide the player with a clear picture of the enemy without blocking much of the view. If players are comfortable using the RPK without an optic attachment, the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel is the best replacement, as it will improve idle aim stability and recoil stabilization.

This class setup of the RPK LMG will help players win medium-range to long-range firefights in Warzone 2. It's recommended that they use this weapon before Infinity Ward decides to nerf it.

