Best loadout for RAAL MG in Warzone 2 Season 1

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was released on November 16 as the latest battle royale title by Activision to carry forward the legacy of its popular prequel. Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 include stunning graphics and a staggering level of detail.

The developers introduced a new and advanced weapon configuration platform that allows players to modify the core functioning of a base weapon and repurpose it for a completely different scenario. Obviously, this has created new opportunities for the player base to try out different aspects of the same weapon while enhancing and compromising on separate weapon stats.

Most fans prefer to equip their loadout with current meta weapons and commonly used builds to increase their chances of victory. This method often overshadows other potentially great weapons in the class that remain unexplored.

Fans can continue to read the discussion below to find the best weapon build for the RAAL MG in Warzone 2 to decimate any enemy squad.

The best build for the RAAL MG in Warzone 2

A total of ten weapon classes are shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, promoting the frequent use of the brand new cross-progression feature. The game's inaugural season and its first Battle Pass arrived alongside the official release of Warzone 2, introducing new weapons.

The RAAL MG belongs to the Light Machine Gun weapon category and packs a powerful punch with solid damage range stats. Although it's a heavy weapon that restricts the player's mobility, the RAAL MG is more than capable of mowing down multiple enemies with a single magazine.

Interestingly, the RAAL MG has its own independent family called the RAAL platform, allowing players to progress through its levels and unlock various attachments. With the correct choice of attachments, this LMG can quickly turn into a lobby-destroying weapon.

Recommended build

Barrel: 26.5" Demo Field Pro

26.5" Demo Field Pro Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Stock: Demo H-40

Demo H-40 Magazine: 50 Round Belt

50 Round Belt Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

The 26.5” Demo Field Pro barrel increases hip fire accuracy, damage range, and bullet velocity for consistent gunplay while negatively affecting ADS speed.

While the Schlager 3.4x optics attachment can be switched around based on the player's preference, the Demo H-40 is a useful attachment, providing recoil control to make it a stable weapon.

The 50-Round Belt magazine is important for this build as it increases ADS speed, movement speed, and sprint-to-fire speed while allowing faster reloads. This attachment lowers the ammo capacity of the weapon for each magazine.

Finally, the Bruen G305 Grip Wrap is an excellent choice of rear grip that increases flinch resistance for the player to help with continuous fire, even when the player's hit by incoming fire.

It's important to note that this specific build is focused on enhancing the damage range and agility of the RAAL MG to enable faster repositioning.

This concludes with the most efficient weapon build for the RAAL MG in Warzone 2 that players can use to conquer the Al Mazrah map. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides for Activision’s latest battle royale title.

