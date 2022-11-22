Call of Duty Warzone 2 was recently released by Activision as the new and front-running Battle Royale title on November 16. The game includes stunning visuals and multiple new changes that introduce increased immersion by ingraining realistic features. The title was released across multiple supported platforms as well as on Steam for PC users.

Warzone brought along a major overhaul of the weapon configuration platform which enabled players to completely modify the base weapon and change its basic nature for a different scenario.

This causes multiple new ideas to emerge for a single weapon and offers flexibility to the playstyles of different players even when using the same base gun.

Fans can try and follow the most popular weapon and a strong build for it to gain the upper hand and avoid disadvantages in gunfights while on the battlefield. While there is no inherent fault in following the trend and utilizing the highlighted weapons, it sometimes overshadows other equipment that can prove to be equally effective or better.

Let us take a look at the HCR 56 Light Machine Gun and its merits with the best possible weapon build for it in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 HCR 56 is a formidable Light Machine Gun (LMG)

There are multiple weapons in the arsenal of Warzone 2 as it shares a common platform with Modern Warfare 2 and utilizes cross-progression. Both titles share the entire collection of weapons which increased in size after Activision's new Battle Royale brought along the Season 1 and Battle Pass, which added new weapons to the collection.

The HCR 56 is a great choice for medium to long-range gunfights as it can output consistent damage with tamable recoil just like its counterparts in the Assault Rifle weapon class. With some changes and fine-tuning, this weapon can quickly become a versatile killing machine in Warzone 2.

The HCR 56 is a formidable Light Machine Gun (LMG) that has good base stats and is a powerful gun even without assorted attachments. The weapon is heavy and impedes the movement speed but compensates with its high damage output and great damage range as it belongs to the Bruen Bullpup platform. This gun can be configured to be even stronger with the correct choice of attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: FTAC Hornet 20” Barrel

FTAC Hornet 20” Barrel Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

The Echoless-80 muzzle increases the damage range of the weapon along with its recoil smoothness and bullet velocity. The muzzle is also a great sound suppression attachment as it masks the player's exact location.

The FTAC Hornet 20” barrel further boosts the damage range of the HCR 56 making it viable for longer ranges. The VLK 4.0 Optic is a swappable attachment that is subject to player preference and bears no direct impact on the weapon.

The 5.56 High Velocity increases the range of the weapon and takes a minor toll on the damage output. The Stip-40 rear grip increases the ease of recoil control, making the overall handling of the game even more favorable.

This concludes with the most effective HCR 56 build that players can use in Warzone 2 to ensure an upper hand while having gunfights with other enemy operators. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Warzone 2 weapon builds.

