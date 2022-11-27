Victus XMR is the sniper that was introduced to players with the release of Warzone 2. The gun can kill enemies with one shot to the head. It makes use of a loophole called explosive ammunition, which helps down enemies with one shot in the head by exploding the bullet in contact. This reduces the gun's bullet velocity by a huge margin, but some attachments can be used to compensate for that.

It has been almost two weeks since the release of Warzone 2.0, and players are grinding the game to find the best guns and their attachments. Infinity Ward took the bold decision to remove one-shot kills from the game, and hence, sniper rifles cannot eliminate enemies who have three shields equipped, making them less alluring.

Eliminate enemies with one shot in Warzone 2 with the Victus XMR sniper rifle

Victus XMR is part of the Warzone 2 Season 1 Battle Pass, but there is no need for players to upgrade to the premium version as it can be unlocked for free by all.

To unlock the weapon, players must work their way through Sectors A1, A2, and A4 of the battle pass to reach Sector A7 which includes the sniper rifle. After reaching Victus XMR's sector, players must spend five tokens to unlock it as it is the sector's High-Value Target.

After unlocking the weapon, players must reach its maximum level of 27 in Warzone 2 to further unlock all the viable attachments for it. To unlock all the available attachments, however, players will have to level up various other weapons to a certain number.

The attachments for Victus XMR for one-shot headshot eliminations in Warzone 2 are:

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

.50 Cal Explosive Stock: XRK Rise 50

XRK Rise 50 Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

The Mack 8 33.5 Super is the longest available barrel for the gun, which will significantly increase the damage range and bullet velocity that will compensate for the other attachments. The VLK LZR 7MW Laser and XRK Rise 50 Stock attachments will speed up the player's mobility as well as ADS speed while having minimal impact on idle aiming stability and recoil control.

The .50 Cal Explosive Ammunition is the most important attachment to the weapon, which will turn it from a two-shot kill to a one-shot elimination. These rounds will explode upon contact, downing the enemy. However, this attachment also decreases the bullet velocity by 50%, making it harder for users to calculate bullet drop.

Lastly, the SP-X 80 6.6X Optic will make the gun viable in more situations as it has two types of magnification, 6.6X and 11.0X. Although, if players are comfortable using the weapon's default optic which offers 8.0X magnification, they can do so and free up one attachment slot. The slot can be used by the Bruen Q900 Rear Grip to further speed up the player's mobility and ADS speed.

Note that the one-shot headshot with the aforementioned Victus XMR attachments will only work on opponents that do not have the Bomb Squad perk equipped. The perk reduces damage from non-killstreak explosives, making the .50 Cal Explosive Ammunition attachment redundant.

